“He wanted the money and I took the knife”

«She had given me some hashish, a couple of joints, and for this she had come home: she wanted 20-30 euros. The discussion became more and more heated and I then took the knife». The 17-year-old being questioned for the murder of

his contemporary, Michelle Causo, would have confirmed today before the investigating magistrate – according to what is learned – the version already given to the investigators immediately after the arrest.

The interrogation of the alleged killer lasted over 4 hours and ended with the validation of the arrest. Gianluca, the father of the massacred girl, vents to journalists: «What do I expect from justice? Put him in prison for life and throw away the key.’ On the possible motive linked precisely to a small debt, as the suspect seems to have reiterated, the man replies clearly, as his wife had already done: «She’s a ca… .a. There were 140 euros in Michelle’s wallet, why should she worry about 20 euros? ».

