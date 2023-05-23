he was 70 years old, the announcement of the colleague after the relapse

Mourning in the world of journalism for the death of Maria Giovanna Maglieessayist and columnist who died in Rome on the night of Tuesday 23 May 2023. Maglie, who had been suffering from health problems for a few months, was 70 years old.









The announcement of death

The announcement of the writer’s death was made by her friend and colleague Francesca Chaouquiwho has updated all the followers on social networks.









“My friends, Maria Giovanna Maglie returned to the Father’s House this morning”, the words of Chaouqui, who revealed that the 70-year-old had been hospitalized overnight at San Camillo Forlanini in Rome due to a venous complication. “I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. Now he is at peace” the words of the friend.











Health problems

Maria Giovanna Maglie, 70 years old, had been suffering from health problems for some months. In December, during the electoral marathon in the Fourth Republic, she had suffered an illness that had led her to hospitalization for two months.

The former journalist and essayist said she felt as bad as if she had “turn off the light“. Al Corriere della Serasaid he had several heart operations due to a aortic aneurysm.

Relapse and death

In recent months, the columnist has no longer sent updates on his state of health. Chaouqui took care of updating the followers, who only a few days ago had made it known that Maglie she had been hospitalized again due to infection of the sternum wound.









“He greets you and thanks you for the many messages of solidarity and friendship. Go air Giovanna ”wrote her friend and colleague who announced her disappearance on Tuesday 23 May 2023.

Who was Maria Giovanna Maglie

Born in Venice in 1952, Maria Giovanna Maglie was an essayist and columnist, a well-known face in the political salons of TV. She graduated in Philosophy at the Sapienza of Rome, she was a signatory of the Unit from 1979 to 1987 as a correspondent in Latin America for international politics,.

Assumed in Rai in 1989, she was also sent to the Middle East and correspondent from New York until 1993. During her career she also collaborated with the Radio, from Radicale to Radio24, as well as with Il Giornale and Il Foglio. You writer of the biography of Oriana Fallaci, in 2022 you published “Goodbye Emanuela. The true story of the Orlandi case ”in which you reconstructed the much debated and discussed case of disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.









Dagospia columnist since 2015, since 2016 she was no longer a member of the Order of Journalists due to non-payment of the annual membership fees. In the last period, as mentioned, she had frequented many political salons on TV, from Mediaset to La7.