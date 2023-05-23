They were planning a robbery in Belgium, six arrests in Naples – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 23 – The six people arrested at dawn by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples were planning a “Point Break”-style robbery in Belgium on charges of conspiracy to commit robberies. held responsible for two “strikes” carried out in the province of Naples.



The investigations made it possible to discover that the gang was about to buy professional silicone masks to carry out a millionaire robbery in Belgium.



The disputed robberies were carried out with the so-called “reverse thread” technique, i.e. identifying the victim and monitoring the behavior for a long time and constantly in order to choose the right moment to take armed action and rob him. (HANDLE).

