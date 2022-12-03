Home Health Health vaccination obligation. Mandelli (Fofi): “Consultation confirms the scientific and social value of vaccines”
Health

Health vaccination obligation. Mandelli (Fofi): “Consultation confirms the scientific and social value of vaccines”

by admin
Health vaccination obligation. Mandelli (Fofi): “Consultation confirms the scientific and social value of vaccines”

The president: “Pharmacists have always been among the health professionals most convinced of the importance of vaccine prevention, to protect themselves, their colleagues and the most fragile subjects”.

02 DIC

“We welcome the decision of the Consulta which considered the choices made by the Legislator in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel to be neither unreasonable nor disproportionate. Pharmacists have always been among the health professionals who are most convinced of the importance of vaccination prevention, to protect themselves, their colleagues and the most fragile subjects”. He declares it Andrea Mandellipresident of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (FOFI), commenting on the decision of the Consulta which rejected the appeals against the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

“I recall that the over one hundred thousand professionals registered in the Orders of Pharmacists have adhered almost totally to the anti-Covid vaccination, demonstrating great responsibility, the same demonstrated since the beginning of the pandemic during which they have always been on the front line at the service of citizens. Regardless of what the law requires, undergoing vaccination means having faith in science which is the beacon that guides our professional activity. For this reason, we will continue our commitment to raise awareness of the validity of vaccinations among citizens. Today there is a need to recover ground on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine for the frail and to increase coverage for the flu”, concludes Mandelli.

02 December 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Government and Parliament

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

See also  Ovarian Cancer: Illuminate the tumor to improve surgery

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Detox diet before the holidays: detox program

Why high intensity training kills hunger – breaking...

Low vitamin D symptoms, usefulness of supplements, side...

Listeria, Sa.Mo soft salami: packaging recalled. The company:...

4 children died in the last month. “Unusually...

The protest of three sports clubs: “We die...

Diet of 5: what is Antonella Clerici’s diet...

The future of medicine also depends on …...

Pelé not responding to chemo: palliative care

Flu and cold? These are the only medicines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy