The president: “Pharmacists have always been among the health professionals most convinced of the importance of vaccine prevention, to protect themselves, their colleagues and the most fragile subjects”.

02 DIC –

“We welcome the decision of the Consulta which considered the choices made by the Legislator in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel to be neither unreasonable nor disproportionate. Pharmacists have always been among the health professionals who are most convinced of the importance of vaccination prevention, to protect themselves, their colleagues and the most fragile subjects”. He declares it Andrea Mandellipresident of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (FOFI), commenting on the decision of the Consulta which rejected the appeals against the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

“I recall that the over one hundred thousand professionals registered in the Orders of Pharmacists have adhered almost totally to the anti-Covid vaccination, demonstrating great responsibility, the same demonstrated since the beginning of the pandemic during which they have always been on the front line at the service of citizens. Regardless of what the law requires, undergoing vaccination means having faith in science which is the beacon that guides our professional activity. For this reason, we will continue our commitment to raise awareness of the validity of vaccinations among citizens. Today there is a need to recover ground on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine for the frail and to increase coverage for the flu”, concludes Mandelli.

02 December 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Government and Parliament

