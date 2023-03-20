news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – The Nefrocenter Group has acquired the Rome American Hospital, a private facility located in the eastern quadrant of the capital, with 150 hospital beds and active in the specialties of cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, urology and orthopedics.



In addition to the ordinary hospitalization beds, the structure also has 24 beds in the dialysis center and 98 places in the residential and semi-residential regime accredited by the regional health service.



With the addition of the Rome American Hospital, the number of health facilities in the Nefrocenter Group rises to 57. The group also collaborates with various Italian universities such as La Sapienza in Rome, Federico II and Vanvitelli in Naples and with the Cnr.



(ANSA).

