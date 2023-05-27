Hemorrhoids and fissures: the real difference and how to solve it immediately without problems | Basic to know

Be careful not to confuse these two health problems that many don’t even know they have: what to do and know right away.

Hemorrhoids and fissures have two symptoms that they can be easily confused and in this article we will explain everything you need to know in order not to take risks. First of all, hemorrhoids are a benign pathology of the anal area.

It is an extremely common problem and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità estimates that as many as 50% of adults suffer from it from time to time. Doctors explain that hemorrhoidal tissue is naturally present in our bodies and is very vascular.

Its task is twofold: on the one hand it must cushion the passage of feces and on the other it must also carry out a continence function. In some more genetically predisposed individuals this tissue can dilate, bleed and even come out of the anal canal.

Hemorrhoids can be divided into internal, when present within the last section of the rectum, marginal or external when they come out and in this case they can also be disabling. As we said, they should not be confused with fissures which are small lesions and wounds of the mucous membrane that lines the anus. They can also become chronic and are called in English fissure.

Hemorrhoids and fissures: main differences and what are the symptoms

These two issues they can present at any age and sometimes even simultaneously. THE symptoms of hemorrhoids I’m the bleeding which sometimes gets to stain the toilet paper, but often it is not accompanied by pain or is small.

Other symptoms are a feeling of not being clean and a visual and identifiable presence of growths in the anal area.

The most obvious symptom is the presence of excess anal tissue which comes out of the canal and which the patient himself must bring back inside after defecating. THE symptoms of fissures are different because we are talking above all of a protracted and intense pain after each defecation which can last even several hours. Hemorrhoids can be caused by various factors.

Causes of hemorrhoids

First we have family predisposition which can often be the main factor. A second very frequent cause is pregnancy and childbirth. Childbirth has a propulsive action, but it must also be said that some hormones that the woman’s body produces in this phase they relax the connective tissue to allow the baby to come out and can even create prolapses in the anal area.

Especially in case there is already a hereditary predisposition, pregnancy and childbirth can easily lead to hemorrhoids. But also the suffer from chronic constipation and diarrhea it can be a trigger.

The mechanical action of both damages the hemorrhoidal tissue. In the case of constipation the defecatory effort damages the tissue and then causes hemorrhoids, while in the case of diarrhea it is the acidity of the stool that creates this problem.

The causes of fissures are substantially constipation and defecatory efforts, chronic diarrhea and stress. Own this can create sphincter hypertonicity, that is, a constant and unmotivated contraction of the muscles. This leads to defecation efforts and therefore to the lesion of the surface which is not well vascularized.

How to intervene from a medical point of view

It must be specified that both fissures and hemorrhoids are benign pathologies but that over time they can get to compromise the quality of life of the people who are affected by it. If this symptomatology recurs often, it is advisable to consult a specialist. If we notice pain or bleeding in conjunction with diarrhea or constipation, it is useful to consult your doctor.

It is important not to be worried or embarrassed when speaking. Inspection can be often associated with anoscopy which is carried out by inserting a disposable instrument in the first four or five centimeters of the anal canal. The specialist could also prescribe a short medical therapy and reschedule the visit.

Early diagnosis is important for these pathologies because then the medical approach will be less invasive. However, if the therapy is not effective, the only option remains that ofsurgery.

Absolutely do not do it yourself. In fact, using ill-suited drugs simply because they are read on the internet or recommended by friends can have more negative than positive effects.

Treatment is highly variable

The treatment for these two pathologies varies greatly according to the person and his history but also to age. For example, it will be difficult to intervene with surgery on children, but a medical and nutritional approach will be preferred. As for the fissures, the Medical therapy may include topical medications which chemically relax the tissues or dilator drugs, allowing for a sort of stretching of the muscle.

Often there will be too moisturizing and protective creams like simple petroleum jelly to be used before defecation. But as we have said, fissures can also lead to surgery. It’s about minimally invasive surgery with an intervention that lasts about 20 minutes. This aims at removing the fissure and performing an anoplasty.

As for hemorrhoids the surgical path aims at a conservative therapy. There are multiple interventions for this type of pathology and the current trend is not to remove but to preserve. Today, surgical options involving laser, radiofrequency or ultrasound are used.

To limit or avoid this problem from the point of view of diet is important to drink the right amount of water, consume fruits and vegetables and follow diets such as the Mediterranean one. Instead, sausages, fried foods, caffeine and alcohol are to be avoided.

