“I haven’t promised anything,” the new secretary always clarified during the electoral campaign, referring to future party posts, but it is clear how different her Pd will be. Young people, many women and openness to the outside. You are well aware of those who, in recent weeks, have found themselves facing the issue to be included in the list of delegates. With particular attention directly from Schlein for the under 40s and women, avoiding worn-out names or clichés of the old ruling class.

It is clear that the big names in his motion will find space in the new secretariat but yesterday afternoon we could already see the glance: on the terrace of the Nazareno, overlooking the roofs of the historic center of Rome, the average age was around 40 years. Marco Furfaro, Chiara Gribaudo, Marco Sarracino, Alessandro Zan and Francesco Boccia doing the honors was the synthesis of the «team Elly».

And they are the ones who will find space in the new secretariat. Starting with Marco Sarracino, a 33-year-old new deputy and outgoing Neapolitan secretary, who was the organizational coordinator of the motion in this campaign. For him almost certainly the responsibility of the national organization of the party. For Boccia, a former Apulian minister but Neapolitan by adoption (he is the outgoing Campania commissioner) who avoided Bonaccini’s easy sirens by also siding against the governors Emiliano and De Luca, a leading role in the secretariat of the Democratic Party. With a delegation on the South or, again, he could become the new group leader in the Senate.

But a space in the governing bodies should also be reserved for the ex Article 1. Starting with the coordinator Arthur Scott, 44 years old from Torre del Greco but elected in September in Tuscany. From civil society, on the other hand, a role could still be carved out for the journalist and former senator from Campania Sandro Rutolo that with Schlein’s victory he will join the party. Further down from Calabria the former Bersanian could enter Nice Stump while, again from Naples, he could have a leading position Teresa Armatoexponent of the Franceschini area and current Councilor for Culture of the Manfredi junta.

The first move is clear: “After the extraordinary participation in the primaries we want to work to open the new membership as soon as possible,” announces Schlein. It is a way of opening the doors of the party, of course, but also a clear answer to those who, among his opponent’s supporters, insistently underline how the vote of the gazebos does not correspond to that of the clubs (where Bonaccini had won with 52, 9 percent). «The reading must be turned upside down – the parents explain – the problem is that there are too few subscribers, the base has worn out over the years». In any case, Schlein aims not to cut ties with the defeated motion. From this point of view there could be an assignment for the EU MEP from Caserta Pina Picierno. In Parliament, however, Deborah Serracchiani e Simona Malpezzi, as is customary at the change of leadership in the party, they have already said that they are ready to hand over their mandate as group leader (and so are the deputies). To replace them on pole there would be Francesco Boccia in the Senate and Simona Bonafè (with Bonaccini share) in the Chamber. If instead in Montecitorio the choice fell on Pepe Provenzanoclose to the new secretary, the Neapolitan senator could lead the Palazzo Madama group Valeria Valente, who instead supported the governor of Emilia. Only hypotheses because, according to the parties from the Nazarene, there have been no meetings or requests from the motion that was defeated by the congress.

But everything will pass through the assembly which will probably be convened on March 12, which is responsible for the formal election of the new secretary. And cascading the new management groups.

