Nowadays many are rediscovering often natural remedies, linked to popular traditions which over time have also been confirmed by scientific opinions. A widespread case of annoying malaise, even if it cannot be configured as a disease, is certainly esophageal reflux, which corresponds to a malfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter, which causes a sort of “rise” of the acid reflux, generally after consuming some food or drink and which causes various unpleasant effects such as acid regurgitation, heartburn, but also unpleasant feeling in the oral tract.

Esophageal reflux: here are the roots that help you immediately

Esophageal reflux corresponds to a very common disorder (almost 20% of the known world population usually suffers from it quite frequently) and particularly annoying, which can be mitigated or completely stemmed simply by adopting some natural products such as of the roots.

It is also linked to a lifestyle that is not particularly healthy, for example it tends to increase in correspondence with smoking, alcohol as well as the consumption of fatty foods.

For example, the Kuzu Root, of Asian origin, has a form of preventive agent to protect against reflux, acting directly on the gastric juices, progressively reducing the “aggressive” property.

Turmeric, on the other hand, now quite widespread in the food sector as a condiment or actual ingredient, is a very common form of “stimulation” for the organs that are so stimulated to respond to the effects of esophageal reflux.

Even better known is ginger, which has been widely used for several centuries. In addition to acting as a condiment, it has antibacterial and antibiotic properties and can concretely help us reduce this annoying effect almost immediately.

Scorzanera, closely related to the artichoke family, is very useful for significantly reducing digestive tract discomfort and can also significantly reduce reflux.

In principle, physical activity also helps to improve the body’s response.