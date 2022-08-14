In the presence of skin cancer, prevention is essential: this is why we must learn to recognize the initial signs. Unfortunately, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. It can appear on any part of the body but, fortunately, it is highly treatable cancer, with a high probability of complete cure.

The Italian Academy of Dermatology recommends that everyone undergo regular self-exams. The earlier it is discovered, the better the result will be. It is advisable to have a skin exam once a year, especially for people at high risk.

Symptoms of skin cancer

The only way to find out about skin cancer is a skin exam by a doctor. Below are some of the early symptoms of skin cancer. However, it is important to know that these symptoms also occur in healthy skin.

The most frequent symptom is the change in moles. A mole that changes in size, shape, color, or becomes itchy, scaly, or bloody should be examined by a doctor. Another particular symptom index is excessive redness. Red skin lesions can manifest in a variety of skin conditions, including infections, allergies, and even some types of skin cancer.

Growing bumps on the skin, commonly known as “warts”, can be the sign of a viral infection or a possible sign of skin cancer. Other less obvious symptoms can be:

scaly patches;

soft, round and smooth bumps;

wounds that do not heal.

Basocellular carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma, or BCC, is the most common form of skin cancer. BCC is usually a non-melanoma skin cancer that accounts for over 90% of all skin cancers. It usually looks like a small yellowish lump that grows slowly and is sometimes mistaken for a wart or mole.

It is most commonly found on the face, neck, scalp, and hands, but can grow anywhere on the body. It is almost always treatable. BCC is more common in older people and people with fair skin and who have spent a lot of time in the sun.

Squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma

Squamous cell carcinoma looks like a red, scaly patch on the skin. It is common on the face and hands. The disease is caused by chronic exposure to ultraviolet radiation, in patients with a history of significant sunburn, immunosuppression, chronic inflammatory skin diseases, and long-term use of topical medications.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that begins in melanocytes, the pigment-producing (coloring) cells in the skin. Melanoma can arise in any part of the body that contains melanocytes, including the skin, eyes, mouth, and nails. There are two types of melanoma commonly seen by doctors: superficial spreading melanoma and nodular melanoma. Superficial spreading melanoma is the most common type of melanoma, while nodular melanoma is the least common. Both must be checked by the specialist doctor.