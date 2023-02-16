A slot rental company in Settimo Torinese, a gym in Volpiano, five cars, a motorcycle, a van, real estate and current accounts. According to the Guardia di Finanza, they would all be somehow attributable to Domenico Agresta, 36 years old, crossfit champion and instructor, accused in the Minotauro trial and definitively convicted of mafia-type criminal association. The income declared by Agresta, at least on the basis of the reconstruction of the investigators of the Turin Economic and Financial Police Unit, however, would not be compatible with his standard of living and with the availability of goods and finances. For this reason, at the end of a careful investigation, the Court of Turin ascertained the “disproportion detected between the assets owned and the sources of income declared” in the last ten years and ordered the seizure of a treasure of one million and 200 thousand euros . Also weighing in the judge’s decision was the “criminal profile of the person subjected to investigations and his social dangerousness”, also in the light of the convictions and Domenico’s family history.

The Agresta family, closely linked to Volpiano, is considered one of the most powerful in Northern Italy. Nonno Domenico was believed to be the founder of the Volpiano restaurant, while his cousin Micu, one of the youngest repentants of the ‘Ndrangheta, accused him of being affiliated with organized crime in Calabria. Very attached to his wife and children, a great sports fan, Agresta played football at good levels and then gave himself up to fitness. It is said that his sculpted muscles have even inspired a neo-melodic singer, but for the Guardia di Finanza of Turin, however, there is more. The investigation also concerned Domenico’s family unit and made it possible to detect “a significant availability of goods, despite the meager incomes declared in the last ten years, thus supporting the hypothesis that he habitually lived thanks to the proceeds of criminal activities”. See also Zelo, doctor suspended because "no vax": 700 people without a doctor

Previously Domenico Agresta was also accused (and later acquitted) of self-laundering and fictitious registrationbut, according to the investigators, the Asd Crossfit Volpiano, already seized in 2019 and released two years later, would be an activity attributable to Agresta under the “formal fencing of an unrecognized association”. During an interception in 2016, Domenico admits that he has invested in the gym, so much so that he has to ask to pay the fees in installments: «I have no possibility of paying them, because, thank God, it’s a good thing I made the investment in the gym».

Finally the judges conclude: «In itself indicative elements have emerged that the resources employed by Domenico Agresta for the various acquisitions had specific and direct origins from the crimes committed by the reference ‘Ndrangheta consortium and in particular from those relating to the management of the gaming machines performed for the through the company Bat Noleggio snc, to be considered, as far as emerged, a real mafia enterprise»

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

