The statements made a little while ago in Rome by the Undersecretary of Health are being discussed Marcello Gemstone. On the sidelines of the presentation of the Meridiano Sanità report produced by The European House – Ambrosetti, Gemmato took a stand on an issue that is taking hold in Italian public opinion these days. That is, that relating to the administration of the fourth dose of vaccine.

For Giorgetti the second booster would not be recommended “who is fine withto those who recognize themselves in a cluster that does not give mortality, both for cost-benefit analysis and because there are adverse reactions to taking drugs and vaccines“, as beraking latest news reports.

Statements intended to cause discussion, and which mark a clear change of direction with respect to the path so far traced by the government of Mario Draghi. The former executive (whose Ministry of Health was headed by Roberto Speranza), in fact, he always recommend every dose of vaccine for the entire Italian population.

However, the executive’s need to protect the categories of the so-called fragile, and therefore the elderly and immunosuppressed people, remains firm. These are, Gemmato specified, the two clusters to be protected by the fourth dose tool. “Those are the people to whom we recommend getting vaccinated and we recommend it in a strong and timely manner“added the Undersecretary for Health of the Meloni government.

Covid, Fiaso data. Collapse of ICU admissions: -6.3% of cases in one week

The statements by the Undersecretary for Health are essentially based on a numerical figure, that relating to hospitalizations in the country’s intensive care units.

The number of patients infected with Covid and who ended up hospitalized is in fact decreasing compared to the past few weeks. The figure that stands out in particular from the weekly report drawn up yesterday by the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network (Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals) and which monitor the progress of hospitalizations in the country, is a drop of 6.3%.

Therefore, hospitalizations decreased both in the North (-9.3%) and in the South (8%), while they remained stable in the Center (-0.6%). Fiaso also makes it known that the vast majority of coronavirus infected patients are at the same time affected by other diseases. Furthermore, they are either people who have not received even a dose of vaccine, or have been vaccinated for over six months, and therefore lack coverage for the last dose. “No vaxes in the ICU are 63 years old on average. While among the vaccinated subjects the average age rises to 70 years“, specifies the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals.

