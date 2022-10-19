In addition to being one of the most loved drinks by Italians with millions of people “subscribers” to the daily appointment, the coffee it would have many important properties that go far beyond the simple pleasure of having its taste in your mouth. A study that took into consideration almost 450,000 participants and lasted over 12 years has issued its sentence: longer life and reduction of cardiovascular disease for those who drink daily from their beloved cup.

The results

The study was published in the scientific journal European Society of Cardiology. “ In this large observational study, ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee was associated with reductions equivalent in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or from any cause “said Prof. Peter Kistler, first author of the research.” The findings suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of one. stile of healthy life “. The people involved, all between 40 and 69 years old, were examined on the three different types in relation to the consequent (possible) arrhythmias, cardiovascular diseases and death.

Reduced deaths

All of them filled out a questionnaire asking how many cups they drank each day and what type, if soluble, ground or decaffeinated. At that point they were grouped into six different ones categories of daily intake, from none to more than five cups per day. Then, their results were compared with non-drinkers for the incidence of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease and death. The response was unequivocal: “ all types of coffee have been associated with a reduction in all-cause deaths “, explain the researchers. The lowest risks were observed in those who used to drink two or three cups a day with a chance of death less than 14%, 27% and 11% depending on whether the preparation was decaffeinated, ground and instant.

Explanation

In the 12 and a half years of the study, cardiovascular disease was diagnosed in only 9.6% of the participants and all three types of the drink were associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease and always in those who drank two or three cups a day. Compared to zero coffee, the possibility of incurring diseases was reduced by 6%, 20% and 9% respectively for the types mentioned above. To the press, Kistler stated that even though the caffeine is the best known constituent, “ the drink contains more than 100 biologically active components. It is likely that non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee consumption, cardiovascular disease, and survival “.

As the enormous research shows, therefore, without exaggerating you can find a precious one ally against very common diseases in the 2000s: even those who take only one cup a day must certainly not be discouraged because they still remain a precious ally for the functioning of the heart. It is clear that those who think they can only get by with the cup are wrong: you must always and in any case follow a healthy and balanced lifestyle and a diet that can, by itself, protect you from the worst diseases: cups, by themselves, certainly do not miracles.