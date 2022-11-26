By now the number of Italians who have become infected with the Covid-19 is steadily increasing. The official numbers, since the beginning of the pandemic, speak of 24 million Italians who have had Covid-19 but they are decreasing numbers, because many do not know they have ever had it or because they are asymptomatic or because they have never swabbed. In short, the number of positives is very high. Almost half of Italians, and perhaps many more, have already had the virus but the risk of reinfection is always higher. Especially with the new variants. This means that it is possible to catch covid multiple times. There are those who have even had it three times, even if they are fortunately lower numbers.

Covid-19 reinfections: here’s what risks taking it twice, the dangers

With the Omicron 5 variantthe reinfection rate has increased significantly compared to the previous ones and there are fears that with Cerberus, which is expected to become dominant in the coming weeks, the risk of testing positive multiple times will increase even more.

However, repeated infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus increase the risk of serious health problems and death. This was stated by a study by the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recently published in Nature Medicine. Other research had already shown that a single infection was associated with the risk of death and problems with the lungs and other organs. Repeated Covid infections, therefore, are even more dangerous, not only in the first 30 days of infection but also after.

Hazardous and adverse outcomes may include mortality, cardiovascular, coagulation, and hematological disorders, diabetes, fatigue, gastrointestinal, renal, mental health, musculoskeletal, neurological, and pulmonary disorders, research has found.

In short, a long sequence of even serious ailments. The study data does not seem to leave margins and doubts. People with multiple Covid infections are twice as likely to die and be hospitalized than those who have not reinfected themselves. In addition, those who have been infected two or three times have a much greater chance of developing respiratory system pathologies and more risks of developing heart disease and 1.6 times higher risks of experiencing brain pathologies.

Risks exist even 6 months after reinfection

In general, a reinfection is always more dangerous and causes many more risks than those who have never been infected. Al Corriere della Sera, Mario Clerici, immunologist at the State University of Milan, commented on the results of the study:

“The apparent lack of correlation with vaccination is surprising. The question to ask, however, is which vaccine they made and which variants they came into contact with”.

Furthermore, research has shown that risks exist even 6 months after reinfection. Obviously it fades over time but stays on for up to 6 months afterward. In the meantime, there is fear of the new boom in infections due to the new Omicron variants, expected in a few weeks, even if by now we have practically returned to normal and even the experts are cautious but optimistic.