Warm, sweet at the right point, fragrant and relaxing: the chamomile it’s a habit we all should have before going to sleep. Because? Because in addition to being an excellent relaxant before going to bed after a long and intense day, chamomile has many other benefits that we have certainly often ignored. It is an annual herbaceous plant that belongs to the Asteraceae family and which derives etymologically from the Greek χαμαίμηλον (chamáimēlon), a compound word which means χαμαί (chamái) “of the ground” and μήλον (mḗlon), literally “apple”.

Of the plant of chamomile the flowers that are used in the are generally used infusion with hot water for their slightly sedative powers and in fact when we say “make yourself a camomile tea” you say something true. In addition to these normal and known benefits that are known of this flower, it is really interesting to know how the frequent use of its infusion has rather positive implications on our body also from many other points of view. In fact, in addition to being indicated for a more peaceful sleep, it is perfect for stomach cramps and gastrointestinal disorders thanks to its soothing action and its calming effect.

It helps relax your musclesespecially referring to women who suffer from very strong menstrual pain. Chamomile it also helps to activate the immune system by increasing the antibacterial activity and its oil, on the other hand, seems to be the perfect ally against migraine as well as being a truly excellent 100% natural anti-inflammatory. Needless to say, it would be appropriate to get into the good habit of consuming chamomile tea as a daily panacea to fight the flu and colds. Small but useful curiosity and practical advice in this regard:

-It is advisable not to drink the chamomile before driving or before any activity in which high levels of alertness are required.

– It is absolutely not recommended to drink chamomile tea immediately before going to bed and this is because it could be somewhat counterproductive. If drunk a few minutes before going to bed, chamomile fills the urinary bladder too much and therefore forces us to wake up often during the night to go to the bathroom.

-You know what is right infusion time some chamomile? This is absolutely essential and it will be necessary to leave it to infuse for more than two or three minutes in order to reduce its relaxing effect.