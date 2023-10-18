Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the anti-zoster vaccine cause me problems at 63?

When I was 13 (I’m almost 63 now) I got sick with herpetic encephalitis. I recovered without any after-effects, but I wonder if the Herpes zoster vaccine could cause me problems.

Given that herpetic encephalitis may have been caused by other human herpes viruses and not necessarily by zoster, it can be stated that the adjuvanted recombinant anti-zoster vaccine does not contain any “live” viral particles and therefore it is possible, after a vaccination history that no highlights other contraindications or precautions to be taken, carry out the vaccination against zoster.

*Giancarlo Icardi is full professor at the Department of Health Sciences at the University of Genoa.

