Home » Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the anti-zoster vaccine cause me problems at 63?
Health

Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the anti-zoster vaccine cause me problems at 63?

by admin
Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the anti-zoster vaccine cause me problems at 63?

When I was 13 (I’m almost 63 now) I got sick with herpetic encephalitis. I recovered without any after-effects, but I wonder if the Herpes zoster vaccine could cause me problems.

Given that herpetic encephalitis may have been caused by other human herpes viruses and not necessarily by zoster, it can be stated that the adjuvanted recombinant anti-zoster vaccine does not contain any “live” viral particles and therefore it is possible, after a vaccination history that no highlights other contraindications or precautions to be taken, carry out the vaccination against zoster.

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

*Giancarlo Icardi is full professor at the Department of Health Sciences at the University of Genoa.

Subjects

See also  Medicines with hydroxyprogesterone: the unborn child is at risk of cancer

You may also like

The Impact of Nutrition on Sleep: Foods to...

beds occupied for “social reasons”, assistance in the...

Telethon Foundation assigns new funds (4.3 million) for...

Police Station Organizes Self-Defense Course for Doctors to...

AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice...

The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of...

“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA...

Maintaining Memory: Strategies for a Healthy and Vibrant...

Mandatory training programs on animal health

sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy