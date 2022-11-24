It is the least consumed legume in Italy, many do not even know that it is a legume, yet it offers many benefits even in diabetics

Despite being part of the Fabaceae family, many people underestimate the health benefits that this legume brings. Its characteristics make it very versatile in the kitchen, consumed as a single dish or as a snack thanks to the presence of numerous nutritional properties. Precisely this aspect makes it ideal for fighting cholesterol and high blood sugar.

This legume is in fact rich in fiber and gluten-free, therefore excellent for those suffering from celiac disease. Not only that, this legume has an excellent supply of proteins, good fats, vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B6 and potassium. However, let’s find out its use and the recommended doses to reduce the risky levels of blood sugar and cholesterol.

With this legume you can lower blood sugar and blood cholesterol

This very particular legume is mainly consumed in southern Italy, where it is mainly sold as snack or break hunger. The presence of a large number of fibers makes this legume ideal for giving a prolonged sense of satiety thanks to the slow absorption of carbohydrates. These characteristics make it a food a low glycemic and low calorieso as to be considered excellent for i diabetics and subjects with cardiovascular diseases linked to a high level of cholesterol. The latter is contrasted by the presence of Omega 3 and Omega 6, considered good fats that counteract arrhythmias and bad cholesterol.

This wonderful legume is none other than the lupine. Many people think that lupins are anything but a legume, but it’s actually part of the same family as beans. Unlike other legumes, however, lupins have a very low caloric intake and a high number of beneficial properties for the general health of our body.

This is the portion to eat every day

To benefit from all the properties contained in lupins it is necessary to eat a portion of about 30 grams of dried lupins. If, on the other hand, you prefer fresh lupins, you can also consume a 100 gram portion. There is no limit to how many times they can be consumed since legumes should generally be consumed even 4 times a week. The only note to remember is that when you eat foods high in fiber is important to drink lots of water since in the intestine the fibers work by absorbing water, and this could cause in those who do not drink much, constipation situations.