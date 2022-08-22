High blood sugar is a pre-diabetes condition that can lead to health imbalances. Like diabetes, it is cured at the table. There are some fruits to absolutely avoid.

Fruits like persimmons, figs, bananas, grapes, dried fruit, candied fruit and canned fruit they are the ones that are generally not recommended for people suffering from diabetes; fruit yoghurt and industrial juices should also be avoided. These contain a lot more sugar and only raise your blood sugar.

So what fruit to eat? All the others, just don’t overdo it. In particular watermelon, cantaloupe to also obtain mineral salts. Cherries, peaches, apples and pears. Don’t overdo it with prunes and apricots.

The recommended foods also are legumes, vegetables, white or fat-free meat, fish.

The discourse of fruit is linked to fructose; if it comes from fruit and vegetables, in moderation it doesn’t hurt. But if it comes from drinks or fruit juices then you risk it.

Having twice the sweetening power of glucose, fructose is often used by the food industry. Unfortunately, not stimulating the insulin does not give a sense of satiety and this leads to an excessive use of sweets.

High blood sugar: what does it mean?

Hyperglycemia is a medical term used to indicate the presence of high blood sugar levels compared to normal values. Normal blood glucose values ​​(blood glucose) are between 70 and 100 milligrams / deciliters after 8 hours of fasting.

Diabetes is diagnosed when fasting blood glucose levels exceed 126 mg / dL at least twice. People with fasting blood glucose between 101 and 125 mg / dl are referred to as the onset of diabetes. Hyperglycemia can occasionally also be present in non-diabetic people who have had various medical conditions such as stroke and heart attack.

In people with diabetes, thehyperglycemia it must be carefully treated with the aim of keeping blood glucose levels as close to normal as possible. It is important to be able to recognize hyperglycemia, as if left untreated, it can cause serious health problems. You can have sporadic episodes of hyperglycemia, those aren’t worrying.

After all, the hereditary component is a component that should not be underestimated in the case of diabetes. If you have more than one member in your family, you are likely to develop it. So it’s best to keep hyperglycemia at bay throughout your life.