The fancy cat memes will make you smile, but too much time spent on the screen will clutter your brain. These days, adults and even kids are obsessed with spending more time on the phone than on any other activity. It’s a common refrain for adults, but research shows that kids are more inclined toward staring at a screen for a longer time.

Whether it’s about playing an online game or sifting through social media, kids will always be found somewhere close to the technology items at home. If reports are to be believed, more than half of the world’s population is insomniac. And much of this can be attributed to high screen time. In this feature, we will discuss the mental health effects of being constantly online.

A Rise in Screens

It’s no surprise that adults have to spend more time looking at the screen. Whether it’s about completing a task on a laptop or meeting a colleague over a video conference for work, they have to be online all the time. In the last decade, more and more Americans have purchased smartphones. This is because they have to keep up with the times and ensure they don’t lag behind others. This means friends, family members, and even colleagues have instant access to us. They don’t have to wait for hours and days to meet us. According to shocking research, only 35% of Americans had a smartphone in 2011. This has shot up to 81%, which is shocking.

The Advent of Online Gaming

There’s no denying the fact that the inception of online gaming has changed the way screen time used to be a few years back. No wonder the advent of online video games has compelled many people to play them all the time. Today, millions of people have video games on their phones. And as far as adults are concerned, they even like to gamble online. Now that online casinos are thriving, adults are hooked on their phones all the time. Even when they are playing on best Australian online casino, they don’t seem to get off the screen.

Screen Time and Depression

Comedy shows, cat memes and the ability to get in touch with a friend at a tap will make you smile. But the reality is, looking at the screens for much longer than expected will have a negative impact on your mind. In fact, many people have complained about engaging in depression as a result of a longer screen time. A research study in 2017, the study found that those who watched TV or used a computer for more than 6 hours a day were more likely to engage in depression. And not just this, these people are likely to engage in loneliness.

The Bright Side

While we continue to discuss the cons of more screen time, it is important to look at the brighter side. According to a 2019 study in Michigan state, adults who used social media were more likely to remain happy and keep away from depression. After all, using screen time means that you are connected with the people you love. And since COVID 19 has had a strong impact on almost all of us, it has brought families together for sure. In other words, it has helped loved one’s bond with each other. Thus, it’s fair enough to say that moderate screen time is good for human beings.

Screen at Bedtime

As explained earlier, more than half of the world’s population cannot sleep at night. And much of this has to do with people scrolling through their phones before bedtime, while it seems responsible to reply to every message that appears on your phone, it will have a negative impact on your health. Not to forget, smartphones have a strong blue light that emits from the screen. It is tricky and very damaging for the eyes. As the experts say, it is best to keep away from phones when going to bed.

Screen Time Report

If you are an iphone user, you will get a complete screen time report. This will inform you of the average time that you spend on the phone. Even if you have been playing online blackjack Australia all day long, the screen time report will list all the figures. Now is a good time to check the screen time report and get alarming figures. Once you see the amount of time that you spend online, you will certainly try to make a difference in your life.

