Cholesterol is a fat that we find in the blood that is mostly generated by the body, while a small part is included in the diet. While, in physiological measures, cholesterol is involved in various very important processes for the correct mechanism of the organism, when it is present in superabundant quantities it constitutes one of the major risk factors for heart disease.

Excess cholesterol, in fact, tends to settle on the walls of the arteries, causing the formation of lesions that condense and stiffen them. This process, called atherosclerosis, can lead over time to the composition of real plaques, which hinder, or completely block, the blood flow, with derivative risks for the cardiovascular system.

High cholesterol is linked to greater cardiovascular risk, therefore, it is really essential to monitor it and keep it among the reference values, improving your habits. The main causes of hypercholesterolemia, in fact, are to be found in lifestyle, diet and genetics.

High cholesterol: here are 5 things that lower it quickly

Many people have a predisposition to produce it in abundance, but, in any case, a balanced diet and regular physical activity can make a real difference. Then, there are some foods and natural remedies that can help in improving cholesterol values. Now let’s see five things we can do to improve our lifestyle and lower cholesterol. The first thing to do is to remove sodas and all sugary drinks.

In general, do not overdo the consumption of simple sugars and avoid all packaged and industrial products. Then, pay attention to the cooking methods. Avoid frying and cook foods rather steamed, boiled and baked, flavoring the dish with spices and herbs, rather than with salt and fat. The third concerns those who love to eat meat.

These in fact should choose lean meats and not overdo the quantities. It is also important to consume at least two portions of vegetables a day. Steam cooking is recommended that allows you to preserve nutrients and properties and use few condiments, such as extra virgin olive oil and spices.

Finally, avoid ready meals, often too full of salt and fat, and limit the consumption of sausages very much. So here are five things you can do to lower cholesterol levels.