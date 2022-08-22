Original title: Chinese Super League standings: Seaport is 16 points away from the top of the list and temporarily ranks 7th, and Hebei ranks at the bottom

Sohu Sports News, on August 20th, Beijing time, the competition continued in the 14th round of the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Haigang drew with the Zhejiang team 1-1. In the game that ended yesterday, Changchun Yatai defeated the Hebei team 7-1. .

In terms of standings, Wuhan Sanzhen has 12 wins and 1 draw, with 37 points, temporarily ranking first; Shandong Taishan has 11 wins and 2 losses, 33 points, temporarily ranking second; Henan Songshan Longmen has 8 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, with 26 points , temporarily ranked third; the Haigang team has 6 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses, with 21 points, and is temporarily ranked seventh, 16 points away from the Wuhan Sanzhen team, which ranks first.

In terms of relegation, the Guangzhou team and Hebei team shared 3 points, and the Hebei team ranked the bottom with the disadvantage of goal difference; the Guangzhou team ranked third from the bottom.

