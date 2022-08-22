Source: Xinwang



2022-08-22 16:31:42

The contract signed by Mr. (Source: Interviewee)

News on August 22(Reporter Du Gaoran) “I applied for an English translator, but I was asked to act as a group performer. I felt something was wrong and left.” Mr. Wang from Tianjin applied for an English translator for Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd. After completing the contract and joining the company, the company sent him to do a group performance, and also charged 1,500 yuan for meals. After a day of work, Mr. Wang left, and the money he paid has not been refunded. In this regard, Manager Meng, the person in charge of Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd., told Xinwang (0532-80889431) that letting Mr. Wang act as a group performer is to understand the company’s business content, and the meal fee can be refunded.

Why did the English translator apply for a group performance?

Mr. Wang from Tianjin has just graduated from university for a year. He is studying English and wants to find a job related to his major. Some time ago, when he was looking for a job on Zhaopin, he saw an English translation of the recruitment information, so he chatted with the other party. “The name of Qingdao Xingqichen Film and Television Co., Ltd. was used in the recruitment.” The other party told Mr. Wang that the main content of the work was to communicate with foreign actors and foreign editors in the crew. The treatment is 8,000 yuan per month during the trial period, including accommodation only, and 12,000 yuan per month after regularization, including food and lodging.

On August 12, Mr. Wang signed a trial contract. The trial period will end on November 11, 2022. The company in the contract is Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd., and he agreed to pay 1,500 yuan for food expenses, and he will leave before the trial period expires. Only 20% back. “I signed the contract after seeing that it was quite formal, and paid 1,500 yuan on the spot.”

After signing the contract and paying the money, Mr. Wang took a taxi to the dormitory arranged by the company. The dormitory is a three-story self-built small building, and the sanitation is very chaotic. “The colleagues in the dormitory are all young, and they basically look like post-00s. After staying in the dormitory for a while, a supervisor called everyone together and said that a press conference was going to be held, but after arriving at the place, Mr. Wang found out that it was not a press conference, “I was asked to be an extra.”

“Later I learned that they have a number of film and television companies recruiting. No matter what they apply for, they are all group performers, and this company does not allow each other to add WeChat or communicate more. The recruitment is basically Fresh graduates from other places.” After chatting with others, Mr. Wang felt that he had encountered a “scam”, and on August 13, he proposed to resign. Although the person left the company, he didn’t get a penny back for the food he paid.

Qingdao Jiuwen Film Industry: You must be familiar with the company’s business before entering the job

Xinwang contacted Manager Meng, the person in charge of Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd. He said that only one company, Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd., denied that there were many film and television companies. The company is mainly engaged in film and television business. In addition to sending extras to the crew, it also shoots itself, and does have an English translation position, mainly dealing with some foreign directors and actors.

Then why did Mr. Wang, who was applying for an English translation job, do a group performance after joining the job? Manager Meng said this was just an “experience”, not a real group performance. New employees should be familiar with the company’s business scope.

As for the 1,500 yuan paid by Mr. Wang, Manager Meng also told Xinwang that the money could be refunded according to the contract, and Mr. Wang could contact him to handle it.

Labor Inspection Department: Playing “edge ball” and recommending prosecution

Xinwang learned that after Mr. Wang left Qingdao Jiuwen Film Co., Ltd., he went to the labor inspection brigade of Qingdao West Coast New Area to file a complaint. Regarding this matter, the staff of the labor inspection brigade of Qingdao West Coast New Area said, “The contract is for food expenses, which is beyond the scope of our responsibility.” Mr. Wang did reflect the matter, but because the contract was for food expenses, and The labor dispute is irrelevant. If the other party does not give a refund, Mr. Wang can only go through legal channels.

The staff member said that this is actually a kind of “edge ball” behavior, using the food expenses as a pretext to avoid the functions of the labor inspection department. “If there is a deposit in the contract, we can manage it, but only the civil law has relevant provisions for food expenses.”

On August 19, Mr. Wang reported to Xinwang that Manager Meng promised to refund him 1,200 yuan after deducting 20%.

