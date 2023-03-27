For those with high cholesterol there are numerous drugs and natural remedies, and among these there are two that are unsuspected. Meanwhile, the economic crisis is not helping.

High cholesterol but also hypertension can be caused by stress, as well as bad habits. In this week’s most read articles there is a mix between health and the economy, which as we know are often (unfortunately) correlated.

In fact, reading the newspapers and watching the Tg really makes you want to flee far away, given all the problems that exist at the moment. Who wishes keep healthyfortunately, has available numerous options, from drugs to natural remedies; and perhaps even those who wish overcome the economic crisis can take advantage of investment news.

In our articles we always try to give useful information for those who want to learn more about health and well-being, the economy, lifestyle, travel and even hobbies. One of the most read articles of the week illustrates the treatment options available to combat high cholesterol, and here is a summary.

High cholesterol, many drugs available but also natural remedies can help

In addition to Covid, there are many diseases, chronic conditions and conditions that can lead to adverse outcomesand one of them is thehypercholesterolemia. Science in recent years has created many drugswhich go to act on several fronts and fight the advance of cholesterol levels in the blood.

In our dedicated article we explain what are the main drugs currently used and what is the mechanism that makes them effective. The good news is that there are several alternatives that can be chosen depending on the patient’s clinical condition. Furthermore, we can also fight “bad” cholesterol by adopting some healthy habitsand thus avoid taking too many medications.

Is drinking carbonated water good for you? The latest discovery is surprising

We are used to thinking that scientists are always working on who knows what complicated experiments, when in reality sometimes they have very strange insights. Among the many published research on the various scientific magazines we have discovered something truly amazing.

On the The journal of Nutrition in fact, there are studies on how drinking sparkling water has a beneficial effect – for example – in menopausal women. It is something that we would never have thought and instead it has been demonstrated.

Still on the subject of Cholesterolby the way, other studies have shown that carbonated water can even reduce the production of the “bad” one up to 15% and at the same time increase the level of “good” cholesterol by 9%.

Banks collapsing? The solution lies in new investment products

As we said at the beginning of the article, it’s difficult not to “wear your liver out” and therefore not get sick if we don’t have enough money. We all know well that in this historical moment it is still worse than in the pre-pandemic era: but what can we do to remedy?

Naturally everyone has their own “recipe for happiness”, which can be achieved even with few economic resources available. In our article dedicated to investment proposals, however, we suggest aLearn more about a recent productand certificate proposed by Banca Akros to invest in the stock basket of Piazza Affari formed by Enel, UniCredit and Intesa.

Those who want more information can find it here link or consult the FAQ section of the official site di Banca Akros.