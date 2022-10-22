There are many Italians who find themselves fighting too high cholesterol levels, but few know that almost everyone has the natural solution to the problem at home. Here, in fact, is the food that preserves our health.

Cholesterol is a great enemy of our body because, if present in high levels in our body and especially in our arteries, it can increase the risk of strokes, heart attacks and diseases affecting the cardiovascular system in general.

High levels of cholesterol in the blood: a great risk to our health

Here’s why it is very important to measure cholesterol, HDL and LDL levels, in the blood and, if abnormal values ​​are found, intervene immediately and undergo a diagnosis by medical specialists.

It is known, however, that it is possible to prevent some important diseases also by taking care of our diet; this is the case of the frequent use of vegetables which, being very rich in nutrients and vitamins, help our body to stay healthy.

Among all the vegetables that we regularly consume in our diet, it exists a vegetable in particular able to keep blood cholesterol values ​​under control. We are talking about the carrots, natural concentrates of soluble fiber, rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A. These substances are essential for prevent heart disease.

Carrots: Natural concentrates of fiber, vitamins and beta carotene essential for heart health

According to a prestigious study published in the journal Nutrients, carrots help the heart to dispose of and thus reduce blood cholesterol levels. In fact, by consuming an amount equal to or greater than 25 g of fiber per day, our body is able to keep blood sugar, blood pressure and even cholesterol levels under control.

Carrots, with their high concentration of vitamin A and beta-carotene, they help prevent the danger of heart disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke and even some forms of cancer.

They are versatile in the kitchen and therefore widely used for the preparation of tasty dishes. They can be eaten raw in pinzimonio or even cooked naturally or accompanied by other dishes.

Beta-carotene, therefore, is essential for heart health as well as vitamin A. This is why in one of the most consumed vegetables by the population you can find a concentrate of health and well-being which, in addition to preserving our body, helps also to maintain a healthy and tasty eating style.