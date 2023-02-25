CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

17.03 Our live coverage ends here, thanks for following us up to this point, good continuation with the match report, insights and much more on OA Sport.

17.02 28-30 22-25 20-25 the partials of the match in which Romanò (13), Leal (11) and Simon (10) stand out for Piacenza. Rychlicki’s 11 points and Semenyuk’s 9 are not enough in Perugia.

17.00 A historic victory therefore arrives for Massimo Botti’s Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza who with a perfect match inflicts the first defeat after 33 consecutive victories against Andrea Anastasi’s Sir Safety Susa Perugia gaining access to the Italian Cup final where he will challenge one of Trento and Milan.

22-25 PERUGIA SERVICE ERROR! PLEASURE GOES TO THE FINAL!

22-24 ACE of Herrera, Perugia attached to a glimmer of hope, time out Piacenza.

21-24 Leon cancels the first by finding the hands out of the wall.

20-24 ACE OF LOYAL! 4 match points Piacenza.

20-23 Leon pulls hard but out.

19-22 Romanò brings Piacenza to -3 from the final.

18-21 SIMON’S ACE!

18-20 Leal’s attack.

18-19 Muro Perugia on Romanò.

17-19 First half of Simon.

17-18 Error in the Piacenza service.

16-18 First half of Simon.

16-17 ACE OF LION! Try to shake Perugia.

15-17 Piacenza is also wrong.

14-17 Perugia is no longer putting a ball on the pitch.

14-16 Attack by Rychlicki.

13-16 Another error in the service Sir.

13-15 Leon finds the hands out of the wall.

12-15 Perugia service error.

12-14 Attack by Rychlicki.

11-14 WALL OF PLEASURE!

11-13 Simon’s first half.

11-12 WALL OF FLAVIO! On Leal.

10-12 Try to shorten Perugia.

9-12 Gas Sales service error.

8-12 SIMON’S WALL! +4 Piacenza.

8-11 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

8-10 Error in the Piacenza service.

7-10 Rychclicki error, +3 Piacenza. Time out Perugia.

7-9 BRIZARD’S ACE!

7-8 Another error in the Perugia service.

7-7 First half of Rychclicki.

6-7 Romanò finds the hands out of the wall.

6-6 Perugia is wrong in the service.

6-5 La pipe di Plotnyc’kyj.

5-5 Error in the Piacenza service.

4-5 Leon’s mistake.

4-4 Leal’s diagonal.

4-3 MURO DI RYCHLICKI!

3-3 Piacenza is also wrong.

2-3 Perugia service error.

2-2 La diagonale di Rychlicki.

1-2 WALL OF LOYALTY!

1-1 Attack by Lucarelli.

1-0 Error in the Piacenza service.

16.35 The third set begins.

16.32 It is a great Piacenza that was seen in Rome in these first two sets. Massimo Botti’s team makes a sensational recovery in the second set and goes up 2-0 with reigning world champions Perugia, which will need a reaction in this semifinal.

20-25 WALL OF LOYALTY! PIACENZA ALSO CONQUERS THE SECOND SET AND TAKES IT UP 2-0.

20-24 Perugia is also wrong, 4 Gas Sales Bluenergy set points.

20-23 Error in the Piacenza service.

19-23 SIMON’S ACE! +4 Piacenza and -2 from winning the second set.

19-22 Perugia service error.

19-21 The Plotnytsky diagonal.

18-21 ACE OF LUCARELLI! Extension of Massimo Botti’s team.

18-20 Semenyuk is also wrong, new +2 Gas Sales.

18-19 Error in the Piacenza service.

17-19 BRIZARD’S ACE!

Time out that comes from the Perugia bench.

17-18 SIMON’S WALL! Piacenza puts its head forward.

17-17 Attack by Lucarelli.

17-16 Error in the Piacenza service.

16-16 Brizard finds the hands out of the wall, set again in a draw.

16-15 ACE OF GROUPS! Piacenza goes back to -1. Great reaction from Massimo Botti’s team.

16-14 Perugia service error.

16-13 SEMENYUK’S WALL! About Lucarelli.

15-13 Leon is also wrong.

15-12 Error in the service of Romanò who grants the ball change to Perugia.

14-12 ANOTHER WALL OF PIACENZA ON LEON! This time by Brizard.

14-11 WALL OF CANESCHI ON LEON!

14-10 Leal finds the hands of the wall.

14-9 First half of Russo.

13-8 The diagonal of Romanò.

13-7 Piacenza is also wrong.

12-7 Perugia service error.

12-6 Flavio’s touch with Piacenza which seems totally disconnected from the match after winning the first set.

11-6 Invasion of Simon.

10-6 Wall of Piacenza to stop the bleeding.

10-5 Flavio’s first half, there is only Perugia on the field at the moment.

9-5 Attack by Rychclicki, extends Anastasi’s team in the second set.

8-5 GIANNELLI’S WALL! +3 Perugia.

7-5 Attack by Semenyuk from place 4.

6-5 Perugia service error.

6-4 Leon’s pipe, +2 Perugia.

5-4 Leal’s invasion.

4-4 ACE OF ROMANO’!

4-3 Perugia service error.

4-2 Rychlicki finds the hands out of the block.

3-2 Leal’s attack.

3-1 Error in the Piacenza service.

2-1 Attack by Romanò.

2-0 ACE AT SEMENYUK.

1-0 The first point of the set is from Perugia.

16.08 The second set begins.

16.05 Massimo Botti’s Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza conquers a very long and exciting first set in which Andrea Anastasi’s Sir Safety Susa Perugia was unable to capitalize on five set points before being punished by a double play (close diagonal followed from ace) by Antoine Brizard.

28-30 BRIZARDS! FRENCH ACE! Piacenza wins the first set.

28-29 Narrow diagonal of Brizard, the first set point arrives for Piacenza.

28-28 Perugia is also wrong.

28-27 Error in the Piacenza service, fifth set-point Sir Safety.

27-27 Very long exchange that ends with Leon’s diagonal out.

27-26 Attack by Leon, fourth set point for Perugia.

26-26 First half of Caneschi who finds the hands out of the wall.

26-25 Piacenza is also wrong, third set-point Sir Safety Susa.

25-25 Semenyuk service error.

25-24 Flavio’s first half, second set point Perugia.

24-24 Leal’s diagonal extends the first set.

24-23 ANOTHER PERUGIAN WALL! Set-point for Anastasi’s team.

23-23 SEMEYUK WALL ON LEAL! Open break of 3-0 Perugia and it’s a draw.

22-23 GIANNELLI’S ACE!

21-23 Error in the Piacenza service.

20-23 Brizard finds the ball change for Gas Sales who is now -2 from winning the first set.

20-22 Touch by Semenyuk with the poorly deployed defense of Piacenza. Time out Botti.

19-22 Brizard is now wrong with Piacenza which he will however be able to manage.

18-22 BRIZARD’S ACE! Massimo Botti’s team escapes in the first set.

18-21 WALL OF PLEASURE ON SEMENYUK!

18-20 Russo’s mistake in the first half, new +2 Piacenza in a moment of the set that could be decisive. Time out Perugia.

18-19 Leon is also wrong.

The ball is wide out, new parity.

18-18 Gironi’s joke is long, Botti calls the challenge.

17-18 Leal’s pipe.

17-17 RYCHLICKI’S ACE! Parity.

16-17 Romanò from a standstill with the diagonal coming out a little.

15-17 Leal still plays on the hands of the wall and brings Piacenza back to +2.

15-16 Big ball from Giannelli for Rychlicki’s diagonal.

14-16 Attack by Leal who finds the hands out of the wall.

14-15 Semenyuk finds the hands out of the wall.

13-15 Giannelli does not find the short ball.

13-14 Another error in the Piacenza service.

12-14 Lucarelli finds the hands out of the wall.

12-13 Error in the Piacenza service.

11-13 MURO AT SIMON SU SEMENYUK!

11-12 Leon pulls hard but out.

11-11 Error in the Piacenza service.

10-11 CANESCHI’S ACE! Break Piacenza puts his head forward.

10-10 Simon’s first half.

10-9 The diagonal of Romanò.

10-8 Long action closed by Semenyuk’s pipe.

9-8 Romanò’s attack from a standstill that makes the left-handed player spin.

9-7 WALL OF LION! +2 Perugia.

8-7 Leon finds the hands out of the Piacenza three-way wall.

7-7 Perugia service error.

7-6 First half by Flavio Resende.

6-6 Semenyuk is wrong, open break of 3-0 Piacenzza who finds parity in the set.

6-5 Romanò again, this time with the long line, Piacenza at -1.

6-4 The diagonal of Romanò.

6-3 Rychlicki’s parallel on which Scanferla can do little.

5-3 Simon’s first half.

5-2 Semenyuk finds the hands of the wall.

4-2 Long exchange resolved by Brizard.

4-1 Piacenza is also wrong, Sir Safety maintains +3.

3-1 Perugia service error.

3-0 STILL RUSSIAN! STILL WALL!

2-0 Muro di Russo, immediately a break from Anastasi’s team.

1-0 Leal service error, the first point of the match is from Perugia.

YES PART!

15.25 Trento will then challenge Milan in the match that will give the name of the second finalist of this Italian Cup.

15.20 Ten minutes at the start of the match at the PalaEur in Rome where the presentation of the teams is taking place.

15.15 Heating in progress, some images from the social networks of Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza:

15.10 Piacenza instead arrives in this semi-final as an outsider after overcoming Verona in the tie-break in the quarter-finals, played away.

15.05 Perugia will therefore try to continue its record-breaking season and after winning the World Cup it will go to the assault on the Italian Cup final, arriving at this Roman Final Four as a protagonist.

15.00 Hello and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Perugia-Piacenza, first semi-final of the 2023 Italian Cup of men’s volleyball.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Piacenza-Perugia, a match valid for the semi-finals of the Italian Volleyball Cup 2023. Emilians and Umbrians challenge each other for a place in the final at the Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome.

The Gas Sales BluEnergy Volley Piacenza by Massimo Botti gets to play this semifinal after beating WithU Verona away in the quarter-finals at the tie-break. The team from Emilia arrives at this Final Four as outsiders and will try to worry the highly favored Perugia who will arrive in Rome after completely dominating the Superlega regular season with 20 wins and no defeats.

The Sir Safety Susa Perugia he will therefore go to play these two days in Rome with the underdogs for what has been shown up to this point of the season. Andrea Anastasi’s team, reigning world champion, is back from an open streak of 33 consecutive victories and will present himself at the appointment with the aim of defending the trophy and continuing his year with astonishing numbers.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of Piacenza-Perugia, a match valid for the semi-finals of the men’s volleyball Italian Cup 2023. The first ball of the match will rise at 15.30. Have fun with our real-time storytelling.

