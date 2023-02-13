The American football final, played on the night, was won by the Kansas City Chiefs in the final seconds

In the night between Sunday and Monday, the 57th edition of the Super Bowl, the American football final, was played in Glendale, Arizona, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a hard-fought match, open to the end and resolved only by a set-piece scored eight seconds from the end, when the score was level.

Nine touchdowns were scored, the first two of which were in the first ten minutes of the game. In the second quarter Philadelphia had given the impression of being able to control the result, while Kansas City, clearly struggling, had remained in the game only thanks to a defensive touchdown born from a fumble by Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia quarterback, who by losing the ball had allowed the opponents to shorten the disadvantage.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes also injured his ankle late in the first half, limping back to the locker room. However, he continued to play and in the second half he favored three touchdowns to put Kansas City back in the lead in the fourth quarter.

In the closing minutes Hurts then scored his third individual touchdown, making the score 35-35. The game remained tied until eight seconds left, when a Harrison Butker set piece gave Kansas City the deciding three points for the win.

That feeling when you’re a 2x champ in your first 5 seasons as a starter. 🏆🏆@PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/hWbKIZrPVy — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

For Kansas City it is the third Super Bowl out of five games played. They have played three in the last five years alone, winning in 2020 and this last edition, both with Andy Reid as coach and Mahomes as quarterback.

The one played on the night was the first Super Bowl with two black starting quarterbacks in NFL history, and the first with two brothers on the field, as opponents: Jason and Travis Kelce, the former Philadelphia center, the latter tight end of Kansas City. Both had already won a Super Bowl, but now Travis will have one more.

