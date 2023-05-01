How does the intermittent diet work? All you need to know

Intermittent dieting is becoming increasingly popular. Find out what it is and how it works to lose weight and improve health .

The intermittent dieto intermittent fasting, is becoming increasingly popular among those who want to lose weight and improve their health. But what exactly is it about?

What is intermittent dieting?

The intermittent diet is a diet in which a period of fasting alternates with a period of feeding. There are several variations of this diet, but the most common involves a 16-hour fasting period followed by an 8-hour eating period. During the fasting period, it can only be taken water, land e coffee unsweetened.

How does the intermittent diet work?

Intermittent dieting works because it reduces your overall calorie intake over the course of the day. Also, during the fasting period, the body burns fat for energy, which can lead to increased weight loss. Some studies have also shown that intermittent dieting can reduce inflammation, improve cardiovascular health, and increase longevity.

What are the possible contraindications of the intermittent diet?

In some cases, intermittent dieting may not be suitable for all people. For example, those who suffer from eating disorders such asanorexia o to bulimia, should avoid this diet. Additionally, pregnant or nursing women and people with chronic illnesses should consult their physician before starting the intermittent diet.

How to start the intermittent diet: advice and practical suggestions

To start the intermittent diet, it is important to carefully plan your meals and choose the best time for your fasting period. It’s also important to start slowly and monitor your body carefully for any side effects. It is also recommended drink a lot of water during the fasting period to avoid dehydration.

What to eat after the fasting phase?

When it comes time to break your fast, it’s important to make balanced food choices to provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. Here are some guidelines on what to eat after the fasting phase:

Protein foods: After fasting, it is advisable to include a source of protein in the next meal. This can be lean meat, fish, eggs, low-fat dairy products, legumes, or plant-based alternatives such as tofu or tempeh. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissue, as well as feeling full.

Complex carbohydrates: It is important to include complex carbohydrates in the meal following the fast. These can come from sources such as whole grains, whole grain bread, whole grain pasta, brown rice, quinoa or sweet potatoes. Complex carbohydrates provide lasting energy and help keep blood sugar levels stable.

Vegetables and fruit: Vegetables and fruit are an essential component of a healthy diet. After fasting, it is advisable to include a variety of vegetables in your diet. Choose leafy greens, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, cucumbers, or other nutrient-dense vegetables. Also, add a serving of fresh fruit to provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Healthy fats: I healthy fats they are important for overall health and can be included in the intermittent diet. Opt for sources of unsaturated fats such as extra virgin olive oil, avocados, flaxseeds, chia seeds or walnuts. These fats contribute to the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and provide energy.

Hydration: Drinking enough water is crucial after fasting. Water helps hydrate the body, aids digestion, and can contribute to feelings of satiety. It is advisable to drink water before, during and after the meal following the fast.

Importantly, food choices after the fasting phase should be tailored to individual needs, level of physical activity, and personal preferences. Consult a health professional or nutritionist for a personalized meal plan in line with the intermittent diet and your specific needs.

