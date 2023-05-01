He died in Brazil and they raise funds to move the body

It all happened when, a woman from Cipolletti, He was on vacation with his family in Brazil. Suddenly, he collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and died while lying down. In janeiro river. Now, his relatives make a collection to be able to face the costs of the repatriation of the body.

The woman’s name was Nelly Neira de Burgos. She lived all her life in the Villarino neighborhood of the city of Cipolletti. Yesterday, this neighbor suffered the internal bleeding of an ulcer that led her to have a cardiac arrest and died in Brazil, while on vacation.

“The insurance that he contracted did not enter in a timely manner, so it will not cover the cost of repatriating the body. the undertaker He charges us $2,200,000 to transfer the body to Neuquén and then manage the transfer to Cipolletti“said Nelly’s granddaughter.

The family commented that they are making a collection to cover the expenses of the transfer. “We do not have sufficient funds to carry out the transfer. It is important to us as a family not to cremate her, as this was not her last wish.» they manifested.

«I hope you can help us in this difficult situation with what you can, everything is helpful in this difficult time. I leave these contacts and a cbu for the collection, thank you very much,” the family declared.

Those who are interested in collaborating can contact their daughter’s telephone number, 2995319597. Also, a CBU number is available: 1910132555113202677553 or ALIAS: VASO.CORTE.ESPINA.



