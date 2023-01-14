Home Health How is Parmesan made? The enzyme that causes discussion
One of the foods most loved by Italians is undoubtedly cheese and it is certainly no coincidence that this product is also very successful abroad.

Grana Padano and Parmesan Cheese they are among the most popular cheeses in Italy and also beyond national borders, as well as mozzarella, Asiago and many others. A recent survey has also revealed that 95% of Italians consume mozzarella at least once a month. A passion that allows cheese consumers to also enjoy the nutritional properties of this important food. Cheeses, in fact, represent a primary source of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin Dall three essential elements for the correct development of bones during growth and for the prevention of decalcification of the bones when age begins to take its toll.

According to leading nutritionists, cheese should be eaten at the table at least three times a week, preferring fresh cheeses such as ricotta or stracchino. However, as mentioned, in Italy it is really difficult to say no to aged cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano: the important thing is not to overdo it and know how to contain yourself.

UK discovers how Parmesan is made: the reactions

This last aspect is not always respected, given that there are many people who they just can’t do without cheese and exceed the limits recommended by nutritionists.

However, if here in Italy we know practically every aspect of this food, abroad they are realizing how parmesan is made: a discovery that is also causing alarm in the United Kingdom, where the British tabloids – in particular the Daily Star and the Mirror – are revealing in these days what they call ‘the horrible truth’ that there would be behind the production of Parmesan.

Parmesan, together with other cheeses such as gorgonzola and camembert, uses an enzyme called rennet found in the stomach lining of a calf or goat.

vegetarians on a war footing
This enzyme digestive works exclusively on the casein of milk: in some cases the puppies of animals they are killed to collect the enzyme that helps coagulation, the process of separating the milk and transforming it into curd.

This discovery has literally come as a shock to many cheese eaters in the UK, especially to vegetarians and animal lovers. On social media, the issue is causing a certain debate, so much so that some people are thinking of becoming vegan and giving up Parmesan cheese forever.

“Wow, I’ve never heard of that! The dairy is really scary”writes one user, while another adds that it is a “horrible” thing.

“No wonder it smells like this,” another comment reads. “I’ve always said Parmesan sucks – adds another user – Now there is proof, in addition to the fact that it smells like feet”.

