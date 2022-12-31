Although three years have passed since the start of the pandemic, we do not know exactly how long the virus can remain in the human body after infection. The 6.6 million deaths in the world (but according to some studies the real deaths from Covid would be 13-15 million) clearly show that the virus can kill the host before disappearing from its body. Furthermore, the period between infection and negativeization can vary greatly from person to person, also based on previous health conditions.