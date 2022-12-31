Home Health How long does Sars-CoV-2 stay in the body?
Health

How long does Sars-CoV-2 stay in the body?

by admin
How long does Sars-CoV-2 stay in the body?

Although three years have passed since the start of the pandemic, we do not know exactly how long the virus can remain in the human body after infection. The 6.6 million deaths in the world (but according to some studies the real deaths from Covid would be 13-15 million) clearly show that the virus can kill the host before disappearing from its body. Furthermore, the period between infection and negativeization can vary greatly from person to person, also based on previous health conditions.

December 31, 2022 | 2:48 pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  To combat insomnia by reducing the risk of hypertension and protect the heart, here is an evening dish with radicchio

You may also like

Year-end burnout, how to manage stress at work...

Influenza, the Australian has arrived in Basilicata: there...

“It is expected between January and February”

“You have a year to live”: he is...

“Bad sign to reinstate anti-vaccine doctors”

6 lucky foods to eat on NEW YEAR’S...

Treviso. Influenza, 9,000 cases in one week. The...

Professor Renato Prediletto died in Pisa

the primary care experimental clinic arrives

Liver cancer, blood tests for early diagnosis: new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy