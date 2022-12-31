Source title: The southern section of Metro Line 16 opened for trial operation, and each station is equipped with AEDs and cleaning robots

Beijing-Hong Kong MTR staff pick up and depart trains. Jiang Yirong (left), deputy general manager of operations of the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR, presents an opening gift to the first passenger at Daguanying Station of Line 16. All stations on the southern section of Line 16 are equipped with intelligent cleaning robots. China News Service, Beijing News, December 31 (Reporter Du Yan) The first train will start on December 31, 2022 (Saturday), and the southern section of Beijing Urban Rail Transit Line 16 will be put into trial operation. So far, the total operating mileage of Beijing Urban Rail Transit Nearly 800 kilometers. As of 10:00 on the 31st, the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section, northern section, and middle section of Line 16 reached about 20,800, of which the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section of Line 16 reached 6,126. The passenger transport organization is generally stable and orderly . The southern section is connected to the middle section of the northern section, and the total length of Line 16 is 46.2 kilometers The southern section of Metro Line 16 starts from Muxidi in the north and ends at Yushuzhuang in the south, with a total length of about 14.3 kilometers. There are 10 stations in total. From north to south, they are Muxidi, Daguanying, Honglian South Road, Lize Business District, Dongguan Tounan, Fengtai Station, Fengtai South Road, Fufeng Bridge, Kandan, Yushuzhuang, a total of 10 stations. Among them, the opening of Lize Business District Station has been postponed. Among the 9 stations that will be put into trial operation this time, Daguanying Station will transfer with Line 7; Dongguantou South Station will transfer with Fangshan Line; Fengtai Station will transfer with Line 10 and connect with Fengtai Railway Station Shuttle; South Fengtai Road Station will transfer to Line 9. The northern section and the middle section of Line 16 have been opened in 2016 and 2020 respectively. After the opening of the southern section, it will be connected with the northern section and the middle section. The operating mileage of Line 16 will reach 46.2 kilometers. It only takes 78 minutes from Bei’anhe Station in the north of Beijing to Yushuzhuang Station in the south. Facilitate the travel of passengers in the northwest and southwest of Beijing As the backbone line in the north-south direction of the urban rail transit network, Line 16 further connects the high-tech agglomeration area in the north of Beijing, the Lize business district in the center, and the Fengtai Science and Technology Park in the south, effectively alleviating the traffic pressure in the central urban area and providing Passengers in the northwest and southwest of Beijing will add a convenient travel option to facilitate the travel of residents along the route. At the same time, Fengtai Station on the southern section of Line 16 is connected to Fengtai Railway Station, the largest in Asia, to realize the organic connection between the city’s internal traffic and external traffic, and to add new paths for passengers entering and leaving Beijing to access the road network in all directions. According to forecasts, after the operation of Line 16, the average daily passenger volume of the entire line will reach 350,000. Based on the research on the characteristics of passenger flow, stations, and transfers along the line, Line 16 will adopt a single traffic road operation mode, with a minimum driving interval of 6 minutes during the morning and evening peak periods on weekdays, and a minimum driving interval of 8 minutes during off-peak periods on weekdays and weekends. . Today, Line 16 organizes trains according to the weekend schedule, and plans to run 268 trains throughout the day, with a train interval of 8 minutes throughout the day. As of 10:00 today, the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section, northern section, and middle section of Line 16 reached about 20,800, of which the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section of Line 16 reached 6,126. The overall passenger transport organization is stable and orderly. See also Filippo and his "catch-all", "I help keep Treviso clean" Among the stations, Fengtai Station has a large number of people entering and leaving the station, with about 2,788 passengers; followed by Yongfeng Station, with about 1,872 people. Fengtai Station of Line 16 opened this time can transfer with Line 10 and connect with Fengtai Railway Station. As of 10:00, the number of transfers at Fengtai Station of Line 16 exceeded 2,232. Each station is equipped with AED to escort passengers to travel safely The Beijing-Hong Kong Metro introduced that in order to provide passengers with a safer and more comfortable ride environment, each station on the southern section of Line 16 is equipped with intelligent cleaning robots. Wearing a disinfection backpack, the robot flexibly shuttles around the station, cleaning the ground and disinfecting the air at the same time. AR glasses are also used on a pilot basis in the emergency response of Line 16 to further help ensure the safe travel of passengers. In order to provide passengers with a safer riding environment, stations with a large passenger flow, such as Fengtai Station and Daguanying Station on the southern section of Line 16, have placed hand sanitizers in places where passengers frequently touch, such as automatic ticket machines and elevators. , convenient for passengers in need. In addition, each station in the southern section of Line 16 is equipped with an AED, and 100% of the front-line station staff at each station have completed the training of first aid professional institutions and obtained relevant qualification certificates to ensure the safety and smooth travel of passengers. In terms of station facilities, the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR has optimized the experience of MTR. Some straight elevators at Muxidi Station, Daguanying Station, Dongguantou South Station, Fengtai Station and Yushuzhuang Station have continued the double-sided door opening of MTR. The design of the straight ladder sets the direction of opening and closing doors from the path of passengers entering and exiting the station to increase the convenience of boarding. At the same time, the double-sided straight ladder can also facilitate wheelchair passengers and passengers with large luggage to enter and exit from the front, making travel more convenient for passengers in need. Continuing the concept of “Ancient Charm Beijing Gallery”, the station transforms into an art space The southern section of Line 16 continues the concept of “Ancient Beijing Corridor”, and each station is decorated around a theme. Daguanying Station is adjacent to the National Theater of China. Through the cooperation of artwork and lighting, the atmosphere of stage lighting is created in the station; the artwork is themed on “Drama Life”, and the patterns formed on the wall by spotlights are similar to the classics in the drama. The combination of repertoires allows passengers to experience a different drama stage in the subway space, creating a “light drama subway station”. Fengtai Station echoes the interior space effect of the National Railway Fengtai Railway Station, with a simple and steady style. A total of 11 lines of rail transit lines under construction in 2023 The reporter learned that there are a total of 11 lines of rail transit lines under construction in Beijing in 2023. Line, new airport line north extension, Pinggu line, line 6 south extension, M101 line and line 13 capacity expansion and upgrading projects, with a total mileage of about 232.2 kilometers. After the above-mentioned lines are completed and opened to traffic, the urban traffic structure will be further optimized, the rail transit network in Beijing will be improved, the traffic pressure in the central city will be relieved, and at the same time, the connection and coverage of the rail transit to the sub-center of the city and the three counties in the north will be strengthened, so as to build a network with rail transit as the backbone. The urban public transportation system improves the overall operating efficiency of the line network, further satisfies the people’s yearning for better travel, and better serves the economic and social development of the capital. See also Samantha Cristoforetti has started her spacewalk. She is the first European woman

Beijing-Hong Kong MTR staff pick up and depart trains.

Jiang Yirong (left), deputy general manager of operations of the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR, presents an opening gift to the first passenger at Daguanying Station of Line 16.

All stations on the southern section of Line 16 are equipped with intelligent cleaning robots.

China News Service, Beijing News, December 31 (Reporter Du Yan) The first train will start on December 31, 2022 (Saturday), and the southern section of Beijing Urban Rail Transit Line 16 will be put into trial operation. So far, the total operating mileage of Beijing Urban Rail Transit Nearly 800 kilometers. As of 10:00 on the 31st, the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section, northern section, and middle section of Line 16 reached about 20,800, of which the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section of Line 16 reached 6,126. The passenger transport organization is generally stable and orderly .

The southern section is connected to the middle section of the northern section, and the total length of Line 16 is 46.2 kilometers

The southern section of Metro Line 16 starts from Muxidi in the north and ends at Yushuzhuang in the south, with a total length of about 14.3 kilometers. There are 10 stations in total. From north to south, they are Muxidi, Daguanying, Honglian South Road, Lize Business District, Dongguan Tounan, Fengtai Station, Fengtai South Road, Fufeng Bridge, Kandan, Yushuzhuang, a total of 10 stations. Among them, the opening of Lize Business District Station has been postponed. Among the 9 stations that will be put into trial operation this time, Daguanying Station will transfer with Line 7; Dongguantou South Station will transfer with Fangshan Line; Fengtai Station will transfer with Line 10 and connect with Fengtai Railway Station Shuttle; South Fengtai Road Station will transfer to Line 9.

The northern section and the middle section of Line 16 have been opened in 2016 and 2020 respectively. After the opening of the southern section, it will be connected with the northern section and the middle section. The operating mileage of Line 16 will reach 46.2 kilometers. It only takes 78 minutes from Bei’anhe Station in the north of Beijing to Yushuzhuang Station in the south.

Facilitate the travel of passengers in the northwest and southwest of Beijing

As the backbone line in the north-south direction of the urban rail transit network, Line 16 further connects the high-tech agglomeration area in the north of Beijing, the Lize business district in the center, and the Fengtai Science and Technology Park in the south, effectively alleviating the traffic pressure in the central urban area and providing Passengers in the northwest and southwest of Beijing will add a convenient travel option to facilitate the travel of residents along the route. At the same time, Fengtai Station on the southern section of Line 16 is connected to Fengtai Railway Station, the largest in Asia, to realize the organic connection between the city’s internal traffic and external traffic, and to add new paths for passengers entering and leaving Beijing to access the road network in all directions.

According to forecasts, after the operation of Line 16, the average daily passenger volume of the entire line will reach 350,000. Based on the research on the characteristics of passenger flow, stations, and transfers along the line, Line 16 will adopt a single traffic road operation mode, with a minimum driving interval of 6 minutes during the morning and evening peak periods on weekdays, and a minimum driving interval of 8 minutes during off-peak periods on weekdays and weekends. .

Today, Line 16 organizes trains according to the weekend schedule, and plans to run 268 trains throughout the day, with a train interval of 8 minutes throughout the day. As of 10:00 today, the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section, northern section, and middle section of Line 16 reached about 20,800, of which the total number of people entering and leaving the stations in the southern section of Line 16 reached 6,126. The overall passenger transport organization is stable and orderly.

Among the stations, Fengtai Station has a large number of people entering and leaving the station, with about 2,788 passengers; followed by Yongfeng Station, with about 1,872 people. Fengtai Station of Line 16 opened this time can transfer with Line 10 and connect with Fengtai Railway Station. As of 10:00, the number of transfers at Fengtai Station of Line 16 exceeded 2,232.

Each station is equipped with AED to escort passengers to travel safely

The Beijing-Hong Kong Metro introduced that in order to provide passengers with a safer and more comfortable ride environment, each station on the southern section of Line 16 is equipped with intelligent cleaning robots. Wearing a disinfection backpack, the robot flexibly shuttles around the station, cleaning the ground and disinfecting the air at the same time. AR glasses are also used on a pilot basis in the emergency response of Line 16 to further help ensure the safe travel of passengers.

In order to provide passengers with a safer riding environment, stations with a large passenger flow, such as Fengtai Station and Daguanying Station on the southern section of Line 16, have placed hand sanitizers in places where passengers frequently touch, such as automatic ticket machines and elevators. , convenient for passengers in need.

In addition, each station in the southern section of Line 16 is equipped with an AED, and 100% of the front-line station staff at each station have completed the training of first aid professional institutions and obtained relevant qualification certificates to ensure the safety and smooth travel of passengers.

In terms of station facilities, the Beijing-Hong Kong MTR has optimized the experience of the MTR. Some straight elevators at Muxidi Station, Daguanying Station, Dongguantou South Station, Fengtai Station and Yushuzhuang Station have continued the double-sided door opening of the MTR. The design of the straight ladder sets the direction of opening and closing doors from the path of passengers entering and exiting the station to increase the convenience of boarding. At the same time, the double-sided straight ladder can also facilitate wheelchair passengers and passengers with large luggage to enter and exit the ladder from the front, making travel more convenient for passengers in need.

Continuing the concept of “Ancient Charm Beijing Gallery”, the station transforms into an art space

The southern section of Line 16 continues the concept of “Ancient Beijing Corridor”, and each station is decorated around a theme. Daguanying Station is adjacent to the National Theater of China. Through the cooperation of artwork and lighting, the atmosphere of stage lighting is created in the station. The artwork is themed on “Drama Life”, and the patterns formed on the wall by spotlights are similar to the classics in the drama. The combination of repertoires allows passengers to experience a different drama stage in the subway space, creating a “light drama subway station”. Fengtai Station echoes the interior space effect of the National Railway Fengtai Railway Station, with a simple and steady style.

A total of 11 lines of rail transit lines under construction in 2023

The reporter learned that there are a total of 11 lines of rail transit lines under construction in Beijing in 2023. Line, new airport line north extension, Pinggu line, line 6 south extension, M101 line and line 13 capacity expansion and upgrading projects, with a total mileage of about 232.2 kilometers.

After the above-mentioned lines are completed and opened to traffic, the urban traffic structure will be further optimized, the rail transit network in Beijing will be improved, the traffic pressure in the central city will be relieved, and at the same time, the connection and coverage of the rail transit to the sub-center of the city and the three counties in the north will be strengthened, so as to build a network with rail transit as the backbone. The urban public transportation system improves the overall operating efficiency of the line network, further satisfies the people’s yearning for better travel, and better serves the economic and social development of the capital.