Salassa, a woman injured, overturns with the car

Salassa, a woman injured, overturns with the car

IN SECRECY

Three vehicles involved and a woman slightly injured. This is the balance of the road accident that occurred on Saturday 31 January, mid-morning, on the Pedemontana near Salassa.

Two cars and a truck collided.

A 45-year-old driving a Lancia Y required admission to the emergency room of the Ivrea hospital.

Two pensioners aboard the other car involved (a Citroen C3) and the driver of the truck involved were uninjured.

On the spot the carabinieri of the Cuorgnè station.

