How often change the towels? Here’s how to properly care for them

Towels are an essential part of the bathroom, but they aren’t always as fresh and clean as one might think. A variety of microorganisms that survive our cleaning routine can invade their fibers when we dry our bodies. Even if you can’t see it, towels can be very dirty. If you can’t remember the last time you changed your bath towel, read on to learn how often to change towels.

How often change the towels?

Since you’re using your towel freshly showered, you might think it can’t get that dirty. After all, the fabric only comes into contact with your freshly washed body. But our skin is never completely free of microorganisms and when you dry yourself you transfer dead skin cells to your towel. This, along with the moisture from the bath, can mean that it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. Here’s everything you need to know about why changing towels is so important, how often to wash them, and what the signs are that it’s time to replace towels with new ones.

When should towels be changed and washed?

The simple rule of thumb is to use a new towel about every three days and this applies to all types of towels.

If you shower daily, that means you have to wash the bath towel almost twice a week, but if you shower more often, you might want to change the towels more often. You can even have them washed after each use.

Make sure that when a towel is ready for the hamper, let it air dry first. Then it can stay in the dirty laundry until wash day without the risk of unpleasant odors developing or bacteria growing.

Towels that are used by several people after going to the toilet should be washed every one to two days. Even if we all have good hygiene, sometimes the towels in the bathroom dry hands that are not completely clean.

When should the towels be changed more often?

There are a few factors that make it necessary to wash your bath towels after a single use.

Your towel has come into contact with bodily fluids.

The towel stays damp in the gym bag for a few hours.

The bathroom is humid and never dries completely and towels are kept there.

You suffer from eczema or sensitive skin.

You share the towel with your partner.

You or your family members sweat a lot during the day or you have children playing outside.

How often replace the towels?

Just because your towels don’t already have holes in them doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest in some new towels.

Experts recommend replacing towels every two to five years, and towels used for hand washing every one to two years. The exact lifespan of a towel depends on the quality and type of care. Always read the product label and follow the washing instructions to get the most out of it. If you notice any of the following signs, it’s time to replace your towel.

The towel is no longer so soft.

It doesn’t soak up the water as well as it used to.

It has holes, tears or frayed edges.

There is a musty smell after washing.

They’ve had it for a few years.

Wash the towels properly

To stay clean, fluffy and fresh longer, towels should be washed properly.

Wash brand new towels at least once before use to remove excess lint.

Wash them at the highest possible temperature, preferably 60°C, but paying attention to the care label.

Towels should always be washed separately from other laundry to avoid zippered clothing pulling and tearing the fabric.

If you find that your older towels still smell after a wash, first try washing them on the hottest water setting with a cup or two of white vinegar. Then wash them again with your regular detergent. If they still smell after this treatment, then it’s time to replace them with new ones.

Do not use fabric softener as it reduces the absorbency of towels.

Tumble drying is the best way to keep your towels fluffy and soft. Avoid putting them on the heaters, otherwise they will become too dry and hard.

By following these tips and taking care of your towels regularly, you can rest assured that you are properly caring for your family’s hygiene.