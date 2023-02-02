Instructions to activate the service

For the withdrawal with the health card of the prescribed drugs, the citizen has two options:

* choose your trusted pharmacies, selecting them on www.salutepiemonte.it (usual pharmacy) with SPID/CIE or at the assisted point of the local health authority

or choose the mode of occasional use, for which it is necessary to have a certified smartphone (so you can collect your medicines with your health card, authorizing the pharmacist with a simple click, again via www.salutepiemonte.it)

The citizens without SPID and/or without mobile phone (smartphone) they can choose the usual pharmacies for free at the assisted points of the Local Health Authority or certify their mobile phone also at the participating pharmacies (one-off charges are foreseen for the support activities rendered).

The how to certify the mobile phone (smartphone) They are the following:

1. select the “Medicine collection with health card” service available on www.salutepiemonte.it

2. consent to the consultation of the Electronic Health Record and certify your device (mobile phone, tablet, Ipad) in one of the following ways

– online, following the instructions provided by the Medicines Collection service with Health Card, after being authenticated with SPID/CIE

– at one of the assisted points of the local health authorities (there are no charges for the citizen)

– at one of the participating pharmacies (one-off charges are payable by the citizen for the support activities provided).

The lists of assisted points (health companies and pharmacies) are available at the link

https://www.salutepiemonte.it/ritiro-farmaci-con-ts

Click on the links below to download the handbook on the four foreseen cases:

– you have SPID/CIE and a mobile phone (smartphone)

– you don’t have SPID/CIE, nor mobile phone (smartphone)

– you don’t have SPID/CIE, but you have a mobile phone (smartphone)

– you have SPID/CIE, but you don’t have a mobile phone (smartphone)

The declarations of the Piedmont Region, Federfarma and Assofarm

“We are satisfied with the interest and success that this new service is experiencing for Piedmontese citizens – observe the president of the Region Alberto Cirio and the regional councilor for health Luigi Genesio Icardi – Together with the pharmacists and with the support of the CSI, we follow the running-in of the system step by step, certain of reaching full participation by the interested parties as soon as possible. The withdrawal of medicines with the health card will soon become everyone’s habits, with considerable simplification of the procedures, thanks to the digitization process of the health services of Piedmont”.

Maximum Manapresident of Federfarma Piemonte, e Mario CorradoAssofarm regional coordinator, point out that “the pharmacies are at work to manage the new drug collection method, making themselves available to citizens, providing information and assisting them in the necessary procedures. There are already over 1100 participating pharmacies, but soon they will all be, once the system activation phases are completed. The requests from citizens are gradually increasing”.

“Thanks to the work we are doing together – he adds Cirio – pharmacies are returning to being what they used to be, a point of reference for proximity healthcare thanks to a series of services that reach citizens directly, facilitating their access to the local medicine system. The possibility of collecting medicines with only the health card is an extraordinary convenience, especially for those who are not familiar with technology or even with mobile phones”.

“Digitalization of health services and territorial medicine – he observes Icardi – are two of the main objectives of Piedmont’s health policy. With the implementation of the Pharmacy of services, which our Region was among the first to activate in its territory, we achieve both results, taking a further and important step to bring healthcare ever closer to Piedmontese citizens. The widespread network of pharmacies is part of the health care system in the area to all intents and purposes, guaranteeing and facilitating access to numerous services, which otherwise require more demanding actions, especially for the most fragile and disadvantaged users”.

This initiative feeds the offer of the “service pharmacy”, which already today allows the Piedmontese to receive a series of services such as booking visits and exams, collecting reports, providing consent to consult the electronic health file and managing proxies.