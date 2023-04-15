Goodbye to extra kilos with Dr. Calabrese’s diet, or Intelligent Diet. Eat healthy and lose weight in a matter of weeks.

Doctor Calabrese’s diet contains a set of excellent indications aimed at guaranteeing total well-being. And to always feel good, one must inevitably start from the table.

Both the quality of the food and the quantities make the difference. And the more a diet is healthy, natural and balanced, the better off we will be. The known know it well nutritionist Giorgio Calabresewhich for some time has developed its homonymous diet, much appreciated by many.

To the point that he himself often went on various television programs to talk about it. Following the dictates contained in Dr. Calabrese’s diet – also known as “Smart Diet” – we will be able to notice the first beneficial effects already after about a week from its implementation.

There is a typical menu to follow which can be repeated for up to a month. At the end of which there may be a loss up to 5 excess kilos. Among the indications to follow are drinking a lot – at least two liters of water a day – to stimulate the metabolism and stay hydrated. And still asking for a personal consultation with a specialist.

Doctor Calabrese’s diet, what to eat: the typical menu of the week

In fact, it is always better to deal with a qualified nutritionist or dietician who will be able to follow you by talking to you face to face. Also be careful if you find yourself in special circumstances such as an ongoing pregnancy or if you are living with an illness.

Monday:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 125 g low-fat yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 125 g low-fat yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 120 g of chicken breast, 200 g of tomatoes, 10 gr. of extra virgin olive oil, 1 apple;

: 120 g of chicken breast, 200 g of tomatoes, 10 gr. of extra virgin olive oil, 1 apple; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 50 g of rice, 200 g of grilled vegetables, 20 g of wholemeal bread, 1 orange.

TUESDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 125 g low-fat yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 125 g low-fat yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 120 g of bresaola, 200 g of boiled or baked or steamed potatoes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 pear;

: 120 g of bresaola, 200 g of boiled or baked or steamed potatoes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 pear; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 50 g of rice with vegetable puree, 200 g of boiled vegetables, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 mandarin orange.

WEDNESDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 120 g of mozzarella or mozzarella in bite-sized pieces, 200 g of lettuce and tomato salad, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 2 kiwis;

: 120 g of mozzarella or mozzarella in bite-sized pieces, 200 g of lettuce and tomato salad, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 2 kiwis; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 50 g of wholemeal pasta, 200 g of boiled courgettes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 orange.

THURSDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 200 g of octopus salad, 200 g of boiled beets, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 apple;

: 200 g of octopus salad, 200 g of boiled beets, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 apple; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 120 g of grilled turkey breast or sliced ​​turkey breast, 200 g of mixed salad, 1 apple.

FRIDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 150 g of drained tuna, 200 g of boiled or baked or steamed or raw potatoes and carrots, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 2 kiwis;

: 150 g of drained tuna, 200 g of boiled or baked or steamed or raw potatoes and carrots, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 2 kiwis; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 200 g of grilled or baked swordfish, 200 g of boiled spinach, 20 g of wholemeal bread, 2 mandarins.

SATURDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 120 g of stracchino cheese, 200 g of tomatoes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 orange;

: 120 g of stracchino cheese, 200 g of tomatoes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 orange; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 50 g of wholemeal pasta, 30 g of chickpeas or lentils or beans, 200 g of boiled cauliflower, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 2 kiwis.

SUNDAY:

Breakfast : coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit;

: coffee or tea, 1 glass of skimmed milk (200 ml), 20 g of toasted bread or rusks, 10 g of jam or honey or Nutella, 1 glass of freshly squeezed fruit; Snack : 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product;

: 1 partially skimmed yogurt or 1 cereal baked product; Lunch : 50 g. of farfalle with tomato sauce, 200 g of baked or boiled or steamed or raw carrots, 10 gr. of extra virgin olive oil, 1 orange;

: 50 g. of farfalle with tomato sauce, 200 g of baked or boiled or steamed or raw carrots, 10 gr. of extra virgin olive oil, 1 orange; Snack : 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits;

: 1 cup of tea, 20 g of dry biscuits; Cena: 200 g of baked anchovies, 200 g of steamed or boiled or baked potatoes, 10 g of extra virgin olive oil, 1 mandarin orange.

The scheme can also be repeated for another three weeks. There will be no contraindications since it is a complete menu made of healthy and natural foods. However, contact a nutritional expert it is however a must before proceeding.