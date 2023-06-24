how to keep fit with small tricks

After 40 it becomes much more difficult to keep fit because of the metabolism, but it is not impossible thanks to these effective tricks!

Unfortunately the time is ticking for everyone and the more you go on and the more you notice, little by little, small changes in your body decreasing strength, energy, reflections and more. Everyone knows that after the age of 30, the first aches and pains begin to feel. There are those who can no longer digest a heavy dinner, those who do more fatigue climbing the stairs, those who already feel their own back creak and who says for the first time getting up from the sofa the word “hop there”.

Sure, at 40 you still have a lot to do and life goes by fast, but unfortunately there is also something that could slow you down and that thing is the metabolism. Metabolism in simple terms is nothing but a set of chemical reactions combined to allow each individual to obtain all the energy necessary to face the day, but above all thanks to the combination of oxygen and food.

Metabolism at 40: it’s not too late to keep fit

There are people all over the world who at 40, 50 and even 60 are still full of energy, with six pack abs and the strength to climb a mountain. Do you think it's magic? No, actually there are little ones tricks of the trade! It is important to follow some useful tips to ensure that you can feel fit and maybe drop a few extra pounds if there was.

First, it is wrong to skip i meals or binge eating excessively. Rather they are recommended 5 small meals, but it is frequent that you then find yourself at the table eating even the feet of the table. Ask your doctor for a consult, who after a thorough visitwill evaluate or not what to do and above all will be able to refer you to specialists or taking some medicines if needed.

It is also advisable to change one’s diet by introducing more protein-rich foods. Drink plenty of water, minimum 2 liters per day, but also energy drinks or drinks rich in caffeine and theine. Yes at spices to season dishes and make them even tastier without the aid of oil or other foods. Over time they can become harmful and will not allow you to get your metabolism going as it should.

Finally thephysical activity cannot be missing, because it will allow you to keep the toned body and the bones will thicken. What you need is just 30 minutes a day of a physical activity of your choice such as running, walking and more. Make an informed choice and above all adopt one healthy lifestyle and balance.

