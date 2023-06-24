Cgia: ‘The balance of invoices to suppliers rises to 69 days’ – Veneto

They are financed at no cost but the creditors risk insolvency

(ANSA) – VENICE, JUNE 24 – The economy is slowing down and in commercial transactions between private individuals the payment times of medium and large companies towards suppliers are once again lengthening. The Cgia of Mestre supports this, noting that historically it has always been like this and the phenomenon promptly reappeared in the first three months of 2023: with the slowdown in the GDP, the delays have increased again. Today in Italy the balance is paid 69 days after the invoice is issued. According to the craftsmen, the more insidious aspect lies in the fact that the often intentional postponement of the invoice balance allows customers to finance themselves at no cost, causing creditors to slide towards insolvency. Moreover, the deferment of payments risks negatively affecting the liquidity of companies, to the point of compromising competitiveness and profitability, when, for example, the creditor has to resort to external financing.



And with the probable new increase in interest rates that the ECB has announced in recent days, the situation is most likely destined to worsen. (HANDLE).



