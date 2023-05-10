How to lose 4 kg without dieting: amazing method

How to lose 4 kg without dieting: here’s how to allow yourself to feel better without too many sacrifices, the amazing method.

Losing weight is a very difficult condition to achieve if you do not observe the two main considerations: balanced diet and physical activity. However, going on a diet becomes an almost insurmountable obstacle for anyone, above all because very often it means making sacrifices. But losing those 3-4 kilos can be simple without resorting to drastic measures: as a recent study by the University of Barcelona reveals, the first thing to do is to establish regular habits that allow you to regulate meals and not compromise the normal activity of the body: in fact, eating too late is a risk that leads to gaining weight, because it does not allow the body to burn the necessary fats or simply delays sleep, another essential condition for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

In fact, not getting enough sleep leads to a slowdown in metabolism and there is a risk of gaining more weight, especially if the diet is unbalanced and proper physical activity is not carried out. Even the choice of foods is important: wholemeal bread is certainly preferable to normal bread, as is the choice of fruit. Beware of coffee, to be consumed in minimal doses and not with a lot of sugar.

How to lose 4 kg without dieting, the necessary advice

In fact, white sugar is counterproductive for several reasons, not just for possible weight gain. Furthermore, if we were to eat a certain amount of fruit, we are sure that we have the right daily portion of sugars and above all those suitable for our body, since the processed ones are decidedly harmful to our health.

Carbohydrates and proteins should be the norm in normal meals: carbohydrates for lunch and proteins for dinner, so as to allow our body to burn and assimilate them in the best possible way. However, as ‘ilfattoquotidiano’ reports, intermittent fasting twice a week cannot be ruled out either. All of this, of course, accompanied by healthy and frequent physical activity.