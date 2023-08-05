How to sort the gifts

The first day of school is a very special and exciting occasion for the whole family. Probably the most important thing is the school cone, which the school child proudly presents on the first day of school. If this is the first school child in the family, the question probably arises: what goes into the candy bag? Are there rules by which one can pack the candy bag correctly?

Not only the contents of the school cone are important (it should consist of useful but also fun things). What many do not think about is that these should also be distributed correctly. Finally, the school cone is a good size considering the size of the child and should be easy to balance.

What can you pack in the school bag?

Do you brew some ideas for the school cone filling? Well, you probably know that sweets should come with it, as well as a few things that will come in handy for the upcoming school years. But also one or the other toy or accessory should not be missing. What do you usually fill in the school cone?

What belongs in a school cone for school?

Colored pencils, pencils, fountain pens, pencil cases, compasses, rulers or a set with a triangle and the like. Scissors, glue, paints

It is better to avoid booklets, as these would have to be rolled up, causing them to deform. They can tear too.

What can I pack in the school cone as additional accessories for school:

Lunch box and drinking bottle stickers

What belongs in a school cone for leisure and fun:

Diary Skipping rope Accessories for the bike (bell, horn, bike computer) Hair ornaments for girls Toy cars or figures for boys Sweets of all kinds Healthy sweets such as dried fruit Surprise egg Lucky charm Key ring Doll or plush toy (the school cone with a cuddly toy on top is very popular)

Pack the bag of sugar correctly: This is how you arrange everything

Just throwing everything in would not be a good idea. Take the time to organize and sort through all the gifts you have prepared. So you can put them in the sugar bag according to a practical system. What is the best way to fill the school cone? This guide would be helpful:

The top comes first

In this somewhat tricky area, it is best to put narrower objects in combination with smaller things that also fix the narrower ones in the bag. In this way, you not only make efficient use of the little space there. If you pack the top of the cone of sugar correctly, you also ensure that it becomes more stable and folds over when you carry it around or put it down. What could go in there? Here are a few ideas for the contents of the school cone:

ruler umbrella a pack of Mentos, Toblerone or similar narrow case/pencil case brush set glue stick rolled-up rain cape or rain cover for the portfolio

The wider areas of the bag

Larger objects go in the upper area, but not necessarily (only) heavier ones. Try to distribute the weights evenly so the child can balance. If the sugar cone is too heavy at the top, it will automatically tip over to the side and soft objects that are further down can be crushed.

With these larger items, there will always be gaps that need to be filled, as explained below:

Pack the candy bag correctly – Small objects to fill in

Once, to make good use of the little space and also to get a certain stability, fill small holes between the individual gifts with small things. Unpacking is of course a lot of fun when numerous little things suddenly tumble out when you pour it out. What can be used to fill spaces and gaps?

small candies, marbles, bouncy balls, glucose lollipops, rubber animals in small packages, small school utensils such as erasers, sharpeners, clip-on figures for pens, hair ties and hair clips

Other important tips to make the cone of sugar perfect

Do not overfill the bag. Of course you want to use the space and fit as much in as possible. But don’t forget that your child will still have to carry them and there is also a risk that the paper will tear due to the weight. So a lot is possible, but then it should at least not be too heavy objects.

Make unpacking even more exciting. You can also wrap some of the larger gifts in the sugar cone in gift paper, so that unwrapping is even more fun and the surprise is all the bigger.

Tie the school bag tightly. It should be tied at the top so that even loose, small things don’t fall out of the packed sugar bag when you carry it around. If paper is attached for sealing, you must be careful here not to tear it. If you make your own candy cone, you can use sturdier fabric instead.

Be prepared for any weather. Of course everyone wants sunshine for the very first day of school. But rain is just as likely. Therefore, prepare a rain cover. This can be a simple plastic bag, but also a rain cape or an umbrella.

When will the school bag be unpacked?

At the beginning of school, the school cone is given to the child, that’s actually clear. But when will the child, bursting with curiosity, finally be able to open and browse through them? It is usually unpacked after the first day of school, i.e. when the child comes home from school.

