Among Huawei products dedicated to health, nutrition and fitness, HUAWEI WATCH FIT is perhaps among the most complete. meant for further simplify consumers' daily lives, paired with the popular Huawei Health app, which makes achieving the perfect lifestyle even easier, this smartwatch combines style and functionality.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT redefines the concept of smartwatch

With stylish features, HUAWEI WATCH FIT combines style and functionality, as mentioned before. It features a 1.64-inch HUAWEI FullView HD AMOLED display with HD resolution of 280 x 456 pixels to offer an excellent viewing experience, accompanied by an important screen-to-body ratio. The watch also features a new launcher design checkerboard that offers users an interactive experience and the Tap to Transfer feature, which allows you to tap devices to transfer files.

Calls can be transferred from the smartphone to the smartwatch via Bluetooth, so you can chat on the go, wherever you are. Users can easily answer and hang up calls by tapping the smartwatch button, and add frequent contacts in the HUAWEI Heath app.

The HUAWEI Health app offers a number of other ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. Users can use Health Life Management to create a unique wellness plan, including daily steps, water intake, workouts and more; the app reminds you every day. HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with smart features specially designed to help users exercise anywhere, including 97 training modes.

For selected modes there is also a animated fitness trainer, which offers easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations, allowing users to easily insert workouts into their life and monitor their progress.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.