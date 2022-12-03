On December 3, Beijing time, in the Qatar World Cup group match, the South Korean team defeated Portugal 2:1 and successfully advanced to the round of 16. This is also the first time in 20 years that South Korea beat Portugal again. The Portuguese player Ronaldo started the game but was replaced in the second half. When he came to the bench, Ronaldo seemed unhappy. According to the Korean media “Interfootball”, Ronaldo was replaced in the 65th minute. Korean player Cao Guicheng signaled him to leave quickly. Then, Ronaldo put his finger on his mouth and made a “shut up” gesture to counterattack. Afterwards, Ronaldo even refused an interview with a South Korean reporter.

