To combat hypotension, it is essential to follow an ad hoc diet. Here’s what to eat for low blood pressure.

For those suffering from hypotension or low blood pressure, it is important to follow a proper diet that helps to control sudden drops in blood pressure. In this regard, let’s see what to eat to counter this problem and stay away from sudden dizziness, fatigue and weakness.

Sudden dizziness, weakness, loss of appetite and irritability are just some of the main symptoms of hypotension. In order to keep these drugs under control, before using drugs, it is advisable to try to follow a specific diet. Through an ad hoc diet, it will be possible to stem the problem and stay away from the typical disorders of low blood pressure. But let’s get to the point and see in detail what those suffering from low blood pressure should introduce into their diet.

First of all, those with hypotension should consume plenty of seasonal fruit and vegetables. Go ahead, then, for potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, courgettes, peppers and green salads. To combat hypotension, the intake of bananas, rich in potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure, is also particularly recommended. Then again, nuts such as walnuts, almonds and peanuts. The consumption of sugary fruits, which have a nourishing and energetic action, is also strongly recommended by experts. The same goes for pomegranate, which contains vitamins A, B, C and flavonoids and helps to keep cholesterol levels under control for the benefit of the cardiovascular system.

Whole grains, rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium, are particularly useful for the health of those suffering from low blood pressure. Consuming dark chocolate also contributes to staying healthy. This food contains epicatechinaa flavonoid that helps keep artery walls flexible by preventing blockages.

As we have seen, those with low blood pressure must eat a varied and balanced diet. Also, if you suffer from hypotension it is good to avoid foods that are very rich in carbohydrates and avoid too hot drinks, which dilate blood vessels and could lead to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

To keep a sudden drop in pressure under control, it could be useful to raise the values, drink plenty of water with the addition of 1 teaspoon of salt. Alternatively, eat some bitter chocolate or let some pure licorice candy melt in your mouth.