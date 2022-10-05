Home Business Opec + announces maxi production cut of 2 million barrels
Opec + announces maxi production cut of 2 million barrels

Opec + announces maxi production cut of 2 million barrels

At today’s OPEC + meeting, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The most significant since 2020.

This is what the Reuters agency reports after already in the last few hours there was talk of a conspicuous cut in output to calm the pressure on crude oil prices.

The final decision was announced following the meeting of ministers. Moreover, they met for the first time in two years in presence in Vienna.

For the moment, no market reaction, WTI is on parity at 86.43 dollars a barrel, while Brent is up slightly by 0.09% to 91.86 dollars a barrel.

