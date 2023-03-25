Lands in the “Gazzetta” (GU n. 70 of 23-3-2023) the legislative decree 10 March 2023 n. 28 “Implementation of Directive (EU) 2020/1828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 November 2020 on representative actions for the protection of the collective interests of consumers and repealing Directive 2009/22/EC”.This is the so-calledaimed at the adoption of injunctions and compensatory measures against professionals who violate specific provisions of EU law.

The reference sectors are : financial services, travel and tourism, energy, health, telecommunications and data protection. Directive (EU) 2020/1828 repeals and replaces Directive 2009/22/EC with the aim of “contributing to the functioning of the internal market and to the achievement of a high level of consumer protection” by allowing legitimate entities, which represent the interests collectives, to propose representative actions.

The decree therefore introduces into the Consumer Code the institution of representative action to protect the collective interests of consumers in the event of violations of EU rules. However, this action can only be exercised by qualified entities, i.e. associations of consumers and users registered in a specific public list as well as public entities to which the legitimacy is expressly conferred by the Member States.

But how does it differ from the class action envisaged by the code of civil procedure? The Dossier of the Chamber explains that the scope of application of the new legislation is limited to the protection of the collective interests of consumers for the sole violations of “specific provisions contained in the European Union regulations and in the acts transposing the directives on the matter”. Furthermore, active legitimacy is limited to legitimized entities; while passive legitimacy is extended to any natural or legal person, public or private, who acts for purposes related to his or her business.

Specifically, the EU provisions (referred to in Annex I of Directive 1828/2020) the violation of which entails the prosecution of actions concern: damage from defective products; unfair terms; unfair commercial practices; guarantee of consumer goods; price indication; misleading advertising; transport; electricity and gas; mobile phone; tourism; electronic commerce and digital services; personal data protection; product safety; food safety; insurance; distance marketing of financial services; retail investment products; investment funds; consumer credit; unjustified geo-blocking and discrimination based on nationality.

The legitimacy to bring proceedings is attributed to consumer and user associations included in the list referred to in article 137 of the Consumer Code and to national public bodies (referred to in article 3, no. 8, of regulation (EU) 2017/ 2394), as well as to entities entitled in another Member State registered in the appropriate list. Organizations must meet the following requirements:

a) constitution by public deed or authenticated private agreement and demonstration of effective public activity to protect the interests of consumers in the previous twelve months;

b) possession of a statute whose purpose is the protection of consumers and the absence of a profit-making purpose;

c) not be subject to insolvency proceedings;

d) provision in the statute of rules, also referring to causes of incompatibility relating to legal representatives, suitable for ensuring the independence of the association as well as preventing conflicts of interest;

e) a supervisory body which supervises compliance with the principles of independence;

f) make the statute and a brief description of the activity carried out public in its own publication.

National independent public bodies (referred to in Article 3, number 6) of Regulation (EU) 2017/2394) who request to be legitimized may also be designated. While the definition of the procedures for the presentation of the application for registration and of the documentation suitable for certifying the possession of the requisites is delegated to a specific ministerial decree.

Actions can be promoted by institutions without the need for a mandate from consumers. If the infringement affects consumers from different Member States, the action can be brought jointly by several bodies from different States. The application is proposed with an appeal before the section specialized in business matters of the place where the resistant party is based. If a natural person is the defendant, the judge of the place where he has his residence or domicile has jurisdiction.

The application is inadmissible: a) when it is manifestly unfounded; b) if it lacks the elements necessary to identify the group of consumers; c) if the court does not recognize the homogeneity of individual rights; d) if, even following a dispute by the defendant, it turns out that the appellant entity does not meet the requirements; e) when the action is promoted in conflict of interest; f) if the corporate purpose of the entity does not justify the exercise of the action.

(IlSole24Ore)