Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Xin Qingqing) “Mountain monks sit against chess, and the bamboo is clear in the game.” profound cultural implication. In order to promote the traditional culture and explore the wonderful world of “chess”, on March 27th, Chongqing Shuren Primary School held the “Go Masters Entering the Campus” activity in the school’s Chunhui Hall Lecture Hall to experience the infinite charm of Go.

Famous Go professional player, Vice Chairman of Chinese Go Association, “Chess Master” Nie Weiping, President of Chongqing Go Association, World Go “Eight Champion” Gu Li, Member of Education Work Committee of Chongqing Shapingba District Committee and Deputy Director of District Education Committee Li Ying , Feng Yuanxiaojia, Deputy Director of Shapingba District Sports Bureau, Jiang Zhou, President of Shapingba Go Association, and Yang Zhiwei, Principal of Chongqing Shuren Primary School attended the event.

Group photo taken by Zhou Tao

“Playing chess” empowers education in the future

“I want to climb up step by step, waiting for the sun to look at its face quietly, the little sky has big dreams…” Amidst the melodious singing of the choir, Shuren Elementary School’s “Go Master Enters the Campus” activity officially kicked off Open the curtain.

Photo by Zhou Tao, children’s chorus

Yang Zhiwei, the principal of the school, extended a warm welcome to the leaders and guests attending the event. He pointed out that Shuren Primary School has used Go as a school elective course for nearly ten years. This is a beneficial attempt by the school to advocate the implementation of individualized education and cultivate well-educated future citizens who can make the best of their talents. For a long time, Shuren Primary School has implemented the fundamental task of Lide Shuren, implemented five educations simultaneously, promoted quality education, and built a “broad optional, rich personality” curriculum system; organized “root-raising” education to retain students for the future Interests and love of life; reform the student evaluation model, comprehensively examine students’ abilities and qualities, promote the full development of students’ personality and educational equity, and promote the high-quality development of education.

Principal’s speech Photo by Zhou Tao

“When I came to Shuren Primary School, I felt very cordial to see these lively and lovely children who are full of interest in Go. This reminded me of the scene of learning Go when I was young…” President of Chongqing Go Association, World Go” Gu Li, the eight-time champion, said that the game of Go can develop intelligence, make people’s logical thinking more rigorous, and strengthen their psychological endurance. In the future, the Chongqing Weiqi Association will increase the intensity of Go competitions, education, and training for young people in the city to help the high-quality development of Go in Chongqing.

Gu Li shared his experience of learning chess Photo by Zhou Tao

One black one white wheel game

Two colors of chess pieces, two sides of the chessboard, carrying oriental wisdom. At the event site, 12 Shuren students played a wheel game with Nie Weiping and Gu Li. The children were full of ambition and quickly entered the role. On the chessboard, one black and one white play against each other, which is intricate; beside the chessboard, the children are thinking hard, and they come and go with the Go master, which is inseparable. Moving chess, throwing chess, eating chess, receiving chess, the movements are skillful and coherent… The black and white sides start a silent “fight” on the chessboard, and wonderful duels are staged one after another.

Nie Weiping and Shuren students playing chess Photo by Zhou Tao

Gu Li and the Shuren students playing chess on wheels Photo by Zhou Tao

“Uncle Gu Li is very good at playing chess. I am very honored to play against him. This is a rare experience for me to learn Go. I will study harder in the future to improve my level of Go.” Shuren said.

Before the event ended, the Shuren students gave well-prepared gifts to the two Go masters. Nie Weiping and Gu Li also signed their names on the playing chess board and donated it to the school, so as to encourage the students to learn chess carefully, overcome obstacles and go forward bravely on the road of chasing their dreams.

Coulee presented the school with a signature chessboard Photo by Zhou Tao

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should strengthen youth sports work, promote the overall development of mass sports and competitive sports, and accelerate the construction of a sports power. Go is a traditional sport that integrates intelligence, physical strength and endurance, and it is also an important part of physical education in Shuren Primary School. The school will take this event as an opportunity to allow all teachers and students in Shuren Primary School to cultivate their sentiments, cultivate love, and enrich their souls in the process of enjoying the fun of Go and understanding the culture of Go, creating good conditions for the in-depth implementation of quality education, thereby boosting Shapingba education is developing with higher quality.