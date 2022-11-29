Home Health I have lupus, can vaccines awaken my disease?
Health

I have lupus, can vaccines awaken my disease?

by admin
I have lupus, can vaccines awaken my disease?

The rheumatological patient with systemic autoimmune disease is a fragile and immunosuppressed patient and must therefore be vaccinated with all the vaccines recommended for this category of people, such as those against Covid, flu, herpes zoster, pneumococcus. For rheumatological patients all vaccines are recommended except those with live attenuated germs, which is why, as reported by the recommendations of the Italian Society of Rheumatology, the recombinant vaccine is preferable for Herpes zoster. In general, for all vaccinations, the recommendation is to administer them in the disease remission phase or in any case a few weeks before the start of immunosuppressive therapies.

Send your questions to [email protected]

Vaccinations have the function of protecting us from infections or their serious consequences and they do so by stimulating the immune system. This stimulus can in rare cases lead to an exacerbation of the disease, usually very mild, which can be resolved in a short time with the appropriate pharmacological interventions.

That said, in the assessment to be made it is necessary to balance the risks and benefits deriving from vaccination. And, in the face of a very low probability of exacerbation, getting vaccinated offers undoubted benefits against the complications of the infectious diseases for which one gets vaccinated, especially for fragile patients such as those with rheumatological diseases. The risk-benefit ratio must be evaluated in the individual patient, in relation to various factors, including disease activity, drugs, comorbidities, age, habits, work activity. Furthermore, for those with rheumatological diseases it is very important to protect themselves by using personal protective equipment, such as masks, and washing their hands often.

See also  How to recognize if an egg is fresh or not, the 'grandmother's trick' is always current

* Gian Domenico Sebastiani is President of the Italian Rheumatology Society (SIR)

You may also like

Central Tuscany Ausl. Study on community physiotherapist model...

Menstrual cycle, the book by Anna Buzzoni between...

Gregorian chants in the operating room, so an...

Thus tailor-made tests reveal the risk of heart...

soon the standard»- breaking latest news

HPV, still too few children vaccinated

soon the standard»- breaking latest news

The patient’s journey to lose weight

«We find tumors by imitating the nose of...

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, how to slow down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy