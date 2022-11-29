Home Business Luigi Marattin: “Here’s what needs to be changed in the 2023 Maneuver and why the price cap on gas and electricity is needed”
Business

Luigi Marattin: “Here’s what needs to be changed in the 2023 Maneuver and why the price cap on gas and electricity is needed”

by admin
Luigi Marattin: “Here’s what needs to be changed in the 2023 Maneuver and why the price cap on gas and electricity is needed”

The government is making the latest changes in the Budget maneuver 2023. We interviewed Luigi MarattinDeputy of Italia Viva, on the changes requested by the Third Pole on Basic income, price cap on the price of gas and electricity, PNRR, Industry 4.0 e young and on the file Telecom Italia and about the case Juventus.

You can see the entire interview here. Good vision!

See also  U.S. GDP continues to shrink in the second quarter, foreign media are generally optimistic about the U.S. economy – yqqlm

You may also like

Biopharmaceuticals, the market will triple in 5 years....

Northeast Securities: The path planning for credit repair...

Destination Italia, incoming luxury grows with on-site aggregations

China Fortune Financial (00290) released its interim results...

CBSE ushers in a new era of index...

Ds 7 E-Tense, the road test of plug-in...

Twitter’s ad revenue plummets: Musk’s 4 points of...

Cautious stock exchanges eye China reopening. German inflation...

Culturecom (00343) released its interim results with a...

Sky and Siae end their disputes and sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy