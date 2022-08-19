The actor added: “I want to apologize to everyone I have alerted and disturbed with my behavior in the past.” Miller also stressed that he will strive to do whatever it takes to return to a healthy and productive life on a professional level.

Miller is expected to appear before the Vermont Supreme Court on September 26 to answer for the burglary charge. He allegedly stole a few bottles of alcohol from a house in Stamford while the owners weren’t present. It’s just one of the latest turbulent episodes. He was previously arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, for harassment in a karaoke bar and for assault. In addition, the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Native American activist, have obtained a restraining order against Ezra, accusing him of physically and mentally abusing their daughter since he was a minor.

Meanwhile, the main shots of the expected “The Flash”, the first film entirely dedicated to the superhero of DC Comics, have already been completed. Ezra Miller will return as Barry Allen after having previously appeared in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”. And despite the rain of controversy against the actor, the film is not at risk of cancellation: David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros, has recently reaffirmed his commitment to the distribution of the film for June 23, 2023.

But while Ezra’s negative episodes added up during the year, the production company obviously had several problems managing visibility linked to a film costing as much as 200 million dollars, driven by the scandals of its star. In recent weeks, according to reports from theHollywood Reporter, the major would have evaluated several options for the cinecomic. In addition to the complete cancellation of the theatrical release, the US magazine had revealed that Warner Bros Discovery would also consider convincing Miller to seek professional help by providing “an interview at some point to explain his erratic behavior in recent years. The actor could then do a limited press tour for The Flash and the film could hit theaters as planned. ”And in the end, it was, first the confirmation of the release and then the public statement of the actor.