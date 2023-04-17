If ChatGPT has the body of a robot: health applications

Can intelligence, even artificial intelligence, be separated from the body? The question, which is very philosophical, is being asked by various researchers around the world, as reported by a article of New York Times. It’s actually an ancient issue, yet it’s more topical now that artificial intelligence systems such as Google’s OpenAI GPT-4 and Bard chatbots have begun to “infiltrate” society. According to some, technology will not achieve “true intelligence,” or “true understanding of the world,” until it has a body that can sense its environment and react to it. And there are those, even in Italy, who are doing research in this direction. At the Cattolica in Milan, for example, the group led by Antonella Marchettiwho directs the Psychology department and is responsible for the Theory of Mind Research Unit, aims to understand how social robots can collaborate with human beings in an increasingly functional way, also thanks to ChatGPT (at least up to the stop imposed by Open AI on Italian users as a result of provisional limitation of the processing of data desired by the Privacy Guarantor).

Give the chatbot a body

Let’s imagine the classic scene of a robot conversing with a person in a fluid way, as if it were a real exchange between humans. This is exactly what happened last March 30 at the Milanese university, during the meeting open to the public “ChatGPT in robots, rethinking social robotics”: in practice, the ability of AI to converse with humans, tested so far by all of us via chat, has been integrated into the NAO anthropomorphic robot. “Today NAO can respond based on this great mass of knowledge that ChatGPT possesses – Marchetti explains to Salute – In turn, the chat will not be limited to producing written texts in response to written questions, but will speak with NAO’s voice in a situation ‘embodied‘, i.e. will have a body”. The advantages of interaction with agents embodied, explains Marchetti, are the basis of social robotics: “I interact with a cultural artefact that has its own physicality, which can be seen, touched, heard, perceived in a multisensory way, while the chat can only be read. Basically we give a intelligence to NAO and a body to AI, to make the interaction more fluid and natural.” The user asks questions that the chat does not know in advance, and the chat gives answers constructed and argued on the spot, as happens in human interaction, in which the probable topic of the conversation is perhaps known but not as the conversation specifically will it be structured and what direction will it take.

Possible applications in the health sector

In the field of health, what use can we imagine for such a robot? “Let’s think of people with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), for example, and of possible cognitive and emotional/relational interventions – replies Marchetti -. Today social robots are limited in terms of the complexity of interactions with adults and the implementation of ChatGPT would improve involvement. Furthermore, conversations could have the function of stimulating memory, especially short-term memory. Furthermore, they could be useful in the rehabilitation of patients with cerebral palsy, especially in support of conversation sessions”. Marchetti underlines how this tool can also be used in hospital wards to keep patients young and old company: think in particular of the limited visits due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of interaction: “In these situations, robots social media could help contain emotional distress”, continues the teacher. Another field of intervention is that of autism spectrum disorders, in which joint attention, eye contact, imitation, recognition and expression of emotions, the drive to initiate interactions are important. “All future prospects – in general and with respect to the various atypical/pathological conditions – will have to deal with the issue related to the privacy of user/patient data and with the fact that conversational agents such as ChatGPT may lack supervision in the answers, and therefore could provide incorrect information,” notes the expert.

When the machine “confabulates”

In addition to the observations on privacy advanced by the guarantor, there is in fact the whole issue concerning the reliability and the state of updating of the resources from which the chatbot obtains its knowledge. AI scholars say that by default the chat is correct and exact in the information it gives in a very high percentage, but in a small part of this interaction, when it doesn’t know, it “confabulates”, as they say in technical jargon. Just like we do, explains Marchetti, when they make us talk about a topic we don’t know well: we draw on our knowledge, we put it together in a plausible way to answer the question that has been asked of us even if that topic is not ours. battle horse. “Precisely for this reason it is important that the research goes on, because it is very important to understand if, how much and in which direction the machine learning algorithm is misled by prejudices”. The texts from which the algorithm draws, continues the expert, may in fact contain non-explicit prejudices of various kinds: ethnic, gender, political. “We need to understand how learning takes place, how associative networks are formed within the chat and how boundaries can be set”.

The experiment in schools

By the time the privacy issue is resolved, the researchers are planning a pilot experiment to be implemented in schools, with the aim of understanding how teachers perceive the interaction with the NAO robot equipped with ChatGPT and its possible use in scope of learning. “A social robot equipped with this type of AI – he concludes – can be a good mediator in teaching processes or experiential processes related to learning, always with the presence and supervision of an adult”.