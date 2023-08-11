If the Terminator is dyslexic – Vita.it

“I could tell you I’m great at everything, but I’d be lying. I just finished recording my audiobook, Be Useful. It will be out on October 10th. I could tell you how amazing it was to sit down and record my words, but the truth is, I was terrified of it. Here’s my secret: I’m a bad reader»: thus begins a post by Arnold Schwarzeneggerin which he reveals his dyslexia and talks about the tricks he uses for the study of the scripts and – now – for the recording of his new audiobook.

“In the 1950s in Austria, there was no talk of learning disabilities, so most of the time when I was asked to read aloud in class, it was a disaster and I was beaten with a ruler. But now I know I’m dyslexic. When I prepare for a film, I re-read the script for months until I memorize every line. I need time and repetition to get my mind to concentrate on the words».

The post was taken up by the Italian Dyslexia Association: in Italy it is estimated that there are at least 1.9 million people with developmental dyslexia. Dyslexic teens as adults point out the frustration of not identifying the problem at the right time.

Photo by Magda Ehlers, Pexels

