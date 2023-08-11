Home » If the Terminator is dyslexic – Vita.it
Health

If the Terminator is dyslexic – Vita.it

by admin
If the Terminator is dyslexic – Vita.it

“I could tell you I’m great at everything, but I’d be lying. I just finished recording my audiobook, Be Useful. It will be out on October 10th. I could tell you how amazing it was to sit down and record my words, but the truth is, I was terrified of it. Here’s my secret: I’m a bad reader»: thus begins a post by Arnold Schwarzeneggerin which he reveals his dyslexia and talks about the tricks he uses for the study of the scripts and – now – for the recording of his new audiobook.

“In the 1950s in Austria, there was no talk of learning disabilities, so most of the time when I was asked to read aloud in class, it was a disaster and I was beaten with a ruler. But now I know I’m dyslexic. When I prepare for a film, I re-read the script for months until I memorize every line. I need time and repetition to get my mind to concentrate on the words».

The post was taken up by the Italian Dyslexia Association: in Italy it is estimated that there are at least 1.9 million people with developmental dyslexia. Dyslexic teens as adults point out the frustration of not identifying the problem at the right time.

Photo by Magda Ehlers, Pexels

See also  AND… STAY HEALTHY. VACCINATIONS FOR TRAVELS TO TROPICAL COUNTRIES AND NOT ONLY

You may also like

Covid: WHO, no additional risk from the EG.5...

Embrace the Season: The Benefits of Exercising Outdoors...

Diseases, business, drugs. Patients increasingly prey to Big...

Cristiano Ronaldo and that sign of the cross...

Covid: WHO, no additional risk from the EG.5...

One to zero: superbugs defeat new antibiotics

Lose Weight Without Losing Muscles: What the Experts...

Sylvester Stallone reveals which diet he used to...

The writer Michela Murgia has died – ANSA...

“If you have diarrhea or flatulence, you should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy