TV: satellite, internet or cable? TV users should know these advantages and disadvantages

There are many ways to receive linear television: via antenna (DVB-T2), via satellite (DVB-S2), via cable (DVB-C2) or via the Internet (IPTV). The IPTV reception path is the most widely branched. Not only the Internet providers, but also many other service providers have offers here.

But most people in this country still receive television via satellite or cable, explains Nico Jurran from the trade magazine c’t: “In rural areas, people usually have a satellite dish, partly because it was difficult to get cable there for a long time.”

In the city, on the other hand, cable is more common because landlords there usually do not have permission to install a satellite dish. Terrestrial television (DVB-T2) has always remained a “side issue”, says Jurran.

The possibilities of watching linear television via the Internet have become more and more diverse in recent years. “The classic IPTV comes from the network operators,” explains Jurran. For example from Telekom or Vodafone.

But there are also providers such as Joyn, “TV.de”, “Waipu.tv” or “Zattoo” who broadcast live TV via the Internet. And there are Internet providers such as O2 or 1&1 whose IPTV offer is based on services such as “Waipu.tv” or “Zattoo”.

In order to receive television via IPTV, you sometimes need a box or a stick for the television, for example from the Internet provider or from providers such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV or Roku TV.

TV signal can be prioritized with IPTV

It is also possible that the television already has the appropriate app or that it can be installed there. In some cases, live TV can also be accessed via app on smartphones and tablets – or simply watch it in the browser on computers or mobile devices.

The advantage of IPTV coming from the Internet provider: The providers can prioritize the TV signal in their networks and guarantee virtually interference-free reception, explains Jurran. “Pure streaming providers such as ‘Waipu.tv’ or ‘Zattoo’ do not own the networks they use to send their signal, or not completely themselves.”

For example, while the networks of “Waipu.tv” reached to the curb, “Zattoo”, for example, had no networks of its own. In both cases, problems with overloaded networks could be the consequence, explains Jurran.

How big is the effort?

The advantage of cable and antenna television: It involves the least amount of effort, says Michael Gundall from the consumer advice center in Rhineland-Palatinate. All you have to do is connect the cable from the television to the antenna or the cable socket – “and it works.” But a satellite dish is also virtually maintenance-free once installed.

If you choose IPTV, you still have to set up another device or app. “That requires a little more affinity for technology,” says Gundall.

Another disadvantage of IPTV: Use requires a good internet connection, which is still not available everywhere, especially in rural areas. And antenna television (DVB-T2) can also weaken, especially in rural areas. That’s why satellite TV is usually the right choice there, says Gundall.

And even a good internet connection can quickly reach its limits if everyone in a family wants to watch something different at the same time or download large amounts of data while sitting in front of the TV, Jurran points out.

After all: “You can counteract the latter by prioritizing television reception in the router settings.” It is also worth connecting televisions and other devices to the Internet via LAN cable for more stable reception, if possible.

IPTV comes up trumps when it comes to program variety

Even if there are many potential obstacles to interference-free reception: When it comes to the variety of programs, IPTV is now a step ahead, says Nico Jurran. “That has even overtaken satellite, especially since you often have to decode special channels there first.”

According to Michael Gundall, all standard channels can be received free of charge via satellite. At least the public broadcasters are also available free of charge via antenna. If you want to have private channels via antenna, you have to pay around eight euros a month.

And what about cable TV? “In apartment buildings, the current situation is that the cable costs can be passed on to the tenants by the landlord as part of the utility costs,” explains Gundall. As part of such a multi-user contract, the cable connection costs around ten euros a month – even if you don’t use it at all.

Additional cost privilege for the TV cable is no longer applicable

However, this so-called ancillary cost privilege was abolished by the legislature. From July 1, 2024, tenants no longer have to pay a flat fee for cable TV in the house. Landlords must terminate multi-user contracts.

Tenants who wish to continue receiving television via cable must sign a single user contract with the local cable network operator. In the new competition, the monthly prices should not be higher than around ten euros.

With IPTV, the question of price is more complex: Depending on the tariff and the range of channels, you pay between around five and 40 euros a month, also depending on whether you have to rent a box or whether you also have pay TV channels or streaming services like Netflix or Disney+ stuck in the package. The positive: The contracts are easy, often monthly, cancellable, according to consumer advocate Gundall.

The consumer advice center Rhineland-Palatinate is therefore currently warning against self-appointed “media consultants” on the doorstep or on the phone. These attempted to sell new cable contracts, some using dubious methods.

For example, they fueled the completely unjustified fear that the television would soon remain “black” if you didn’t sign. Because until next year, affected consumers will have all the time in the world to think about which TV reception they want and need.

